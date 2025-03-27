Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 10, March 27

The second week of the 2025 Miami Open has been a mixed bag, so to speak, with the men's top seed, Alexander Zverev, and women's second seed, Iga Swiatek, exiting the tournament in the fourth round on Wednesday (March 26). However, Day 10 of the Florida event promises to be a cracker as it features local favorites Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz, both of whom are looking to win their first title in Miami.

Moreover, the blockbuster clash between six-time champion Novak Djokovic and home hope Sebastian Korda on Wednesday was pushed to the following day due to a new ATP rule stating that matches on the pro tour shouldn't be played after 11:00 pm local time. Therefore, the Serb and the American will vie for a semifinal sport on Thursday (March 27).

The NextGen battle between Arthur Fils and Jakub Mensik is also among the marquee matches in Miami on Day 10. Sixth-seeded Jasmine Paolini, meanwhile, will have a mountain to climb when she takes on World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for a place in the final.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 10 at the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 10 of Miami Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at 1:00 pm local time: [17] Arthur Fils vs Jakub Mensik

Not before 3:00 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [6] Jasmine Paolini

Followed by: [4] Novak Djokovic vs [24] Sebastian Korda

Not before 7:00 pm local time: [3] Taylor Fritz vs [29] Matteo Berrettini

Not before 8:30 pm local time: [4] Jessica Pegula vs Alexandra Eala

Grandstand

Starting at 1:00 pm local time: [2] Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten vs [6] Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool

Not before 2:30 pm local time: [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs [5] Nikola Metkic / Michael Venus

Miami Open 2025: Where to Watch

The tennis fan contingents in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can catch the Day 10 action at the 2025 Miami Open on the following websites and channels:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India - Sony LIV

Match timings

The morning session at Stadium and Grandstand will start at 1:00 pm local time. Five matches have been scheduled on the Stadium court, meaning the matches will likely go on late into the night. The evening session at Stadium will commence by 7:00 pm local time.

