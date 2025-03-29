Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 13, March 30

  • home icon
By Vedant Chandel
Modified Mar 29, 2025 23:52 GMT
Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic and Jakub Mensik will contest the 2025 Miami Open final on the final day of the tournament. The duo will step out onto Stadium Court for the summit clash on Sunday (March 30).

The Serb was the first to book his spot in the final, coming through in straight sets against Grigor Dimitrov. That has been the theme for the former champion, who is yet to drop a set this fortnight.

Djokovic’s run began with dominant wins over unseeded players Rinky Hijikata and Camilo Ugo Carabelli. He then came through, in straight sets again, against talented youngsters Lorenzo Mussetti and Sebastian Korda before running into Dimitrov, who had made the final here last year.

For Mensik, the path has been more scenic. The unseeded teenager made his intentions for the fortnight clear early after taking out recently crowned Indian Wells champ Jack Draper in the second round.

The youngster would then go on to claim other big wins over the likes of Roman Safiullin and Arthur Fils, while also benefiting from a walkover from Tomas Machac. His biggest test came in the semifinal, where he prevailed over the top-ranked American Taylor Fritz in a grueling 7-6(4), 3-6, 7-6(4) encounter.

Djokovic and Mensik will follow the women's doubles final in the stadium. As we head closer to action, here's the full Day 13 schedule for the 2025 Miami Open.

Schedule for Day 13 of Miami Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at 12.30 pm local time: Cristina Bucsa / Miyu Kato vs Mirra Andreeva / Diana Schnaider (Women's Doubles Final)

Not before 3.30 pm local time: Jakub Mensik vs [4] Novak Djokovic (Men's Singles Final)

For more information regarding the schedule, check the order of play on the Miami Open official website.

Miami Open 2025: Where to Watch

Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva will contest in the Miami Open women's doubles final. (Source: Getty)

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can watch Day 13 of the ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event in Miami on the following websites and channels:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India - Sony LIV

Miami Open 2025: Match Timings

Aside from the stadium, matches will not be held at any of the other courts at the Hard Rock Stadium. Meanwhile, the men's singles final match on the stadium will not begin before 3 pm local time. The women's doubles final, meanwhile, will commence at 12.30 pm local time.

