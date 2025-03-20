Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 3, March 20

The main draw action at the 2025 Miami Open started earlier this week with some great match-ups. Day 3 of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament will see the action continue, with former finalists Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori in the mix. Top-seeded players like Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and Jasmine Paolini also feature on the match card.

Osaka had struggled with an abdominal injury at the beginning of the 2025 season, which forced her third-round retirement at the Australian Open, and withdrawals from 1000-level events in Doha and Dubai, respectively. The former World No. 1 then made her much-awaited return in Indian Wells but exited in the first round in uncharacteristic fashion. The 2022 runner-up won her first match in months at the Miami Open on Tuesday (March 18) and will now have a tough second-round match against 24th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova.

Nishikori, meanwhile, also started his year with a good result as he reached his first tour-level final in six years at the Hong Kong Open in January. The former World No. 4 has considerably slowed down since, though, and will be looking to make amends in Miami this week. Having reached the title match at the Florida event in 2016, he will be hopeful of emulating the same form that allowed him to go deep at the 1000-level event back then as he takes on fellow Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka.

Other interesting matches in the line-up include Coco Gauff and Sofia Kenin's fifth career encounter, a NextGen battle between Joao Fonseca and Learner Tien, and 2024 champion Danielle Collins beginning her title defense at the 1000-level event against the formidable Sorana Cirstea.

On that note, let's take a look at how the Day 3 will go down at the 2025 Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 3 of Miami Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at 12:00 pm local time: [WC] Christopher Eubanks vs [PR] Reilly Opelka

Followed by: [3] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Sofia Kenin

Followed by: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Viktoriya Tomova

Not before 7:00 pm local time: Joao Fonseca vs Learner Tien

Not before 8:30 pm local time: [14] Danielle Collins vs Sorana Cirstea

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [9] Qinwen Zheng vs Lauren Davis

Followed by: Kei Nishikori vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Followed by: Marcos Giron vs Jordan Thompson

Followed by: [PR] Jenson Brooksby vs Roman Safiullin

Not before 7:00 pm local time: [16] Beatriz Haddad Maia vs [Q] Linda Fruhvirtova

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [6] Jasmine Paolini vs Rebecca Sramkova

Followed by: [7] Elena Rybakina vs Ashlyn Krueger

Not before 2:00 pm local time: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs [LL] Gabriel Diallo

Followed by: Lorenzo Sonego vs Mariano Navone

Followed by: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jakub Mensik

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 am local time: Benjamin Bonzi vs [Q] Jacob Fearnley

Followed by: Bu Yunchaokete vs Cameron Norrie

Followed by: [31] Ons Jabeur vs Katerina Siniakova

Followed by: [12] Daria Kasatkina vs [WC] Hailey Baptiste

Followed by: [24] Liudmila Samsonova vs Naomi Osaka

For more information regarding the schedule, check the order of play on the Miami Open official website.

Miami Open 2025: Where to Watch

The tennis fan contingents in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can catch the Day 3 action at the 2025 Miami Open on the following websites and channels:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India: Sony LIV

Miami Open 2025: Match Timings

Aside from the Stadium, matches on all courts will begin in the morning session at 11:00 am local time. The evening session, meanwhile, will kick off from 7:00 pm onwards in Miami.

