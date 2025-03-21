Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 4, March 21

The fourth day of the main draw action at the 2025 Miami Open promises to be a cracker with four former champions - Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev - on the match card. Several local favorites such as Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, Tommy Paul, Amanda Anisimova, and Sebastian Korda, also round out the Day 4 action at the 1000-level event.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the 2025 Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 4 of Miami Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at noon local time: [2] Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia

Not before 2:00 pm: [7] Daniil Medvedev vs Jaume Munar

Followed by: [4] Novak Djokovic vs Rinky Hijikata

Not before 7:00 pm local time: [5] Madison Keys vs Elina Avanesyan

Not before 8:30 pm local time: [2] Carlos Alcaraz vs David Goffin

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [5] Casper Ruud vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Not before 2:00 pm local time: [8] Emma Navarro vs Emma Raducanu

Followed by: [4] Jessica Pegula vs [Q] Bernarda Pera

Followed by: [11] Mirra Andreeva vs Veronika Kudermetoval

Not before 7:00 pm local time: [12] Tommy Paul vs Alexander Bublik

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [14] Grigor Dimitrov vs [WC] Federico Cina

Followed by: [22] Karen Khachanov vs [PR] Nick Kyrgios

Not before 2:00 pm local time: [9] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs [Q] Chun-Hsin Theng

Followed by: [15] Karolina Muchova vs Victoria Azarenka

Followed by: [17] Amanda Anisimova vs Mayar Sherif

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [18] Felix Auger-Aliassime vs [Q] Tristan Schoolkate

Followed by: [10] Paula Badosa vs [WC] Victoria Mboko

Followed by: [30] Linda Noskova vs McCartney Kessler

Followed by: [22] Elina Svitolina vs Belinda Bencic

Followed by: [24] Sebastian Korda vs [WC] Eliot Spizzirri

For more information regarding the schedule, check the order of play on the Miami Open official website.

Miami Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can watch Day 4 at the 1000-level event in Miami on the following websites and channels:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India: Sony LIV

Miami Open 2025: Match Timings

Aside from the Stadium, matches on all courts will begin in the morning session at 11:00 am local time. Meanwhile, the second matches on the Stadium and the Grandstand will not begin before 2:00 pm. The evening session will commence from 7:00 pm onwards.

