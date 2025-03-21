Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 4, March 21

The fourth day of the main draw action at the 2025 Miami Open promises to be a cracker with four former champions - Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev - on the match card. Several local favorites such as Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, Tommy Paul, Amanda Anisimova, and Sebastian Korda, also round out the Day 4 action at the 1000-level event.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the 2025 Miami Open:
Schedule for Day 4 of Miami Open 2025
Stadium
Starting at noon local time: [2] Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia
Not before 2:00 pm: [7] Daniil Medvedev vs Jaume Munar
Followed by: [4] Novak Djokovic vs Rinky Hijikata
Not before 7:00 pm local time: [5] Madison Keys vs Elina Avanesyan
Not before 8:30 pm local time: [2] Carlos Alcaraz vs David Goffin
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 am local time: [5] Casper Ruud vs Miomir Kecmanovic
Not before 2:00 pm local time: [8] Emma Navarro vs Emma Raducanu
Followed by: [4] Jessica Pegula vs [Q] Bernarda Pera
Followed by: [11] Mirra Andreeva vs Veronika Kudermetoval
Not before 7:00 pm local time: [12] Tommy Paul vs Alexander Bublik
Butch Buchholz
Starting at 11:00 am local time: [14] Grigor Dimitrov vs [WC] Federico Cina
Followed by: [22] Karen Khachanov vs [PR] Nick Kyrgios
Not before 2:00 pm local time: [9] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs [Q] Chun-Hsin Theng
Followed by: [15] Karolina Muchova vs Victoria Azarenka
Followed by: [17] Amanda Anisimova vs Mayar Sherif
Court 1
Starting at 11:00 am local time: [18] Felix Auger-Aliassime vs [Q] Tristan Schoolkate
Followed by: [10] Paula Badosa vs [WC] Victoria Mboko
Followed by: [30] Linda Noskova vs McCartney Kessler
Followed by: [22] Elina Svitolina vs Belinda Bencic
Followed by: [24] Sebastian Korda vs [WC] Eliot Spizzirri
For more information regarding the schedule, check the order of play on the Miami Open official website.
Miami Open 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can watch Day 4 at the 1000-level event in Miami on the following websites and channels:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN+
India: Sony LIV
Miami Open 2025: Match Timings
Aside from the Stadium, matches on all courts will begin in the morning session at 11:00 am local time. Meanwhile, the second matches on the Stadium and the Grandstand will not begin before 2:00 pm. The evening session will commence from 7:00 pm onwards.
