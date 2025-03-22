Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 5, March 22 

The first week of the 2025 Miami Open is about to end. While second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, who won the 2022 title at the tournament, has exited the 1000-level event, top-seeded Alexander Zverev will continue his campaign on Day 5 for his first-ever triumph at the Florida event since the venue changed to the Hard Rock Stadium.

The likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, and Taylor Fritz are also vying for their maiden title in Miami this fortnight. On that note, let's take a look at how the Day 5 action will go down:

Schedule for Day 5 of Miami Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at noon local time: [1] Alexander Zverev vs [Q] Jacob Fearnley

Not before 1:00 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [Q] Eleria-Gabriela Ruse

Followed by: [3] Coco Gauff vs [28] Maria Sakkari

Not before 7:00 pm local time: [16] Frances Tiafoe vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Not before 8:30 pm local time: [9] Qinwen Zheng vs [Q] Taylor Townsend

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [6] Jasmine Paolini vs [31] Ons Jabeur

Followed by: [3] Taylor Fritz vs Lorenzo Sonego

Followed by: [6] Jack Draper vs Jakub Mensik

Followed by: [19] Ugo Humbert vs Joao Fonseca

Not before 7:00 pm local time: [14] Danielle Collins vs [Q] Rebeka Masarova

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [26] Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger

Followed by: Naomi Osaka vs [WC] Hailey Baptiste

Followed by: Magda Linette vs [Q] Linda Fruhvirtova

Followed by: [8] Andrey Rublev vs Zizou Bergs

Followed by: [10] Alex de Minaur vs Bu Yunchaokete

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [13] Ben Shelton vs [WC] Coleman Wong

Followed by: [27] Denis Shapovalov vs [Q] Thiago Agustin Tirante

Followed by: [11] Holger Rune vs [PR] Reilly Opelka

Followed by: [29] Matteo Berrettini vs [LL] Hugo Gaston

Followed by: [17] Arthur Fils vs [LL] Gabriel Diallo

For more information regarding the schedule, check the order of play on the Miami Open official website.

Miami Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can watch Day 4 at the 1000-level event in Miami on the following websites and channels:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India - Sony LIV

Miami Open 2025: Match Timings

Aside from the Stadium, matches on all courts will begin in the morning session at 11:00 am local time. Meanwhile, the second match on the Stadium will not begin before 2:00 pm. The evening session will commence from 7:00 pm onwards.

