Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 6, March 23

Day 6 of Miami Open 2025 will take place on March 23, with over 20 matches taking place across singles and doubles. The third round of the women's singles tournament will continue while the same for the men's tournament will commence.

Novak Djokovic registered his first win since the Australian Open and will be eager to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open as he takes on Camila Ugo Carabelli. Iga Swiatek will face 27th seed Elise Mertens while Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Sebastian Korda.

The likes of Paula Badosa, Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula will also be in action. On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of Miami Open 2025.

Schedule for Day 6 of Miami Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at 12 pm local time: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (27) Elise Mertens

Not before 1 pm local time: (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (24) Sebastian Korda

Followed by: (4) Novak Djokovic vs (LL) Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Not before 7 pm local time: (11) Mirra Andreeva vs (17) Amanda Anisimova

Not before 8:30 pm local time: (12) Tommy Paul vs (23) Francisco Cerundolo

Grandstand

Starting at 11 pm local time: (14) Grigor Dimitrov vs (22) Karen Khachanov

Not before 1:30 pm local time: (5) Madison Keys vs (WC) Alexandra Eala

Followed by: (4) Jessica Pegula vs (32) Anna Kalinskaya

Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs McCartney Kessler

Not before 7 pm local time: (5) Casper Ruud vs (30) Alejandro Tabilo

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11 am local time: (15) Karolina Muchova vs (22) Elina Svitolina

Followed by: (15) Lorenzo Musetti vs (18) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by: (31) Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin

Followed by: Gael Monfils vs Jaume Munar

Followed by: (7) Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs Sander Gille / Jan Zielinski

Miami Open 2025: Where to watch

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India can watch the live action from Day 6 of the tournament on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India - Sony LIV

Miami Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on the Stadium court will take place at 12 pm local time while the opening fixtures on all the other courts will start at 11 pm local time. Evening session fixtures on Day 6 of the tournament will be played at 7 pm local time.

