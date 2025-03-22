Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 6, March 23

Day 6 of Miami Open 2025 will take place on March 23, with over 20 matches taking place across singles and doubles. The third round of the women's singles tournament will continue while the same for the men's tournament will commence.
Novak Djokovic registered his first win since the Australian Open and will be eager to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open as he takes on Camila Ugo Carabelli. Iga Swiatek will face 27th seed Elise Mertens while Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with Sebastian Korda.
The likes of Paula Badosa, Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula will also be in action. On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of Miami Open 2025.
Schedule for Day 6 of Miami Open 2025
Stadium
Starting at 12 pm local time: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (27) Elise Mertens
Not before 1 pm local time: (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (24) Sebastian Korda
Followed by: (4) Novak Djokovic vs (LL) Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Not before 7 pm local time: (11) Mirra Andreeva vs (17) Amanda Anisimova
Not before 8:30 pm local time: (12) Tommy Paul vs (23) Francisco Cerundolo
Grandstand
Starting at 11 pm local time: (14) Grigor Dimitrov vs (22) Karen Khachanov
Not before 1:30 pm local time: (5) Madison Keys vs (WC) Alexandra Eala
Followed by: (4) Jessica Pegula vs (32) Anna Kalinskaya
Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs McCartney Kessler
Not before 7 pm local time: (5) Casper Ruud vs (30) Alejandro Tabilo
Butch Buchholz
Starting at 11 am local time: (15) Karolina Muchova vs (22) Elina Svitolina
Followed by: (15) Lorenzo Musetti vs (18) Felix Auger-Aliassime
Followed by: (31) Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin
Followed by: Gael Monfils vs Jaume Munar
Followed by: (7) Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs Sander Gille / Jan Zielinski
Miami Open 2025: Where to watch
Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India can watch the live action from Day 6 of the tournament on the following channels and sites:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN+
India - Sony LIV
Miami Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on the Stadium court will take place at 12 pm local time while the opening fixtures on all the other courts will start at 11 pm local time. Evening session fixtures on Day 6 of the tournament will be played at 7 pm local time.
