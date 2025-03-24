Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 7, March 24

Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe will look to fly the home flag high on Day 7 (March 24) of the 2025 Miami Open. All three are set to take the court for their respective fourth-round encounters.
Joining them will be the likes of men’s and women’s top seeds Alexander Zverev and Aryna Sabalenka, as well as the likes of Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Jasmine Paolini, and Matteo Berrettini, among others.
With plenty to look forward to, let's take a detailed look at how the action will unfold on Day 7 of the 2025 Miami Open:
Schedule for Day 7 of Miami Open 2025
Stadium
Starting at noon local time: [1] Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson
Not before 1 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [14] Danielle Collins
Followed by: [3] Coco Gauff vs Magda Linette
Not before 7:00 pm local time: [10] Alex de Minaur vs Joao Fonseca
Not before 8:30 pm local time: [22] Elina Svitolina vs [2] Iga Swiatek
Grandstand
Starting at 11 am local time: Naomi Osaka vs [6] Jasmine Paolini
Followed by: [3] Taylor Fritz vs [27] Denis Shapovalov
Followed by: [17] Arthur Fils vs [16] Frances Tiafoe
Followed by: [29] Matteo Berrettini vs Zizou Bergs
Not before 7:00 pm local time: [WC] Alexandra Eala vs [10] Paula Badosa
Butch Buchholz
Starting at 11 am local time: [PR] Reilly Opelka vs [20] Tomas Machac
Followed by: [9] Qinwen Zheng vs Ashlyn Krueger
Followed by: Emma Raducanu OR McCartney Kessler vs [17] Amanda Anisimeva OR [11] Mirra Andreeva
Followed by: [23] Marta Kostyuk vs [4] Jessica Pegula
Followed by: Joran Vliegen / Jackson Withrow vs [2] Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten
Court 1
Starting at 11:00 am local time: [LL] Adam Walton vs [WC] Coleman Wong
Followed by: Roman Safiullin vs Jakub Mensik
Followed by: [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Matthew Ebden / John Peers
Followed by: [3] Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori vs Christian Harrison / Evan King
Followed by: Yuki Bhambri / Nuno Borges vs Jamie Murray / Adam Pavlasek
For more information regarding the schedule, check the order of play on the Miami Open official website.
Miami Open 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can watch Day 7 of the Masters 1000 event in Miami on the following websites and channels:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN+
India - Sony LIV
Miami Open 2025: Match Timings
Aside from the Stadium, matches on all courts will begin in the morning session at 11 am local time. Meanwhile, the second match on the Stadium will not begin before 2 pm local time. The evening session will commence from 7 pm onwards local time.