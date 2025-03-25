Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 8, March 25

Six-time Miami Open champion Novak Djokovic and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be in action on Day 8 of the Miami Open on Tuesday, March 25. While the women's singles event will see quarterfinal matches, fourth-round matches will be played in the men's singles event.
Novak Djokovic's match is going to be interesting, as he will face Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated the Serb at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. But since then, Djokovic has beaten Musetti four times.
Top seed of the men's singles draw, Alexander Zverev and the American No. 1 Taylor Fritz will also be in action. Last year's French Open and Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini will play her quarterfinal match.
Let's have a detailed look at the schedule of the day in Miami:
Schedule for Day 8 of Miami Open 2025
Stadium
Starts at noon local time
Gael Monfils vs (24) Sebastian Korda
Not Before 2:00 PM local time
Magda Linette vs (6) Jasmine Paolini
Followed by
(15) Lorenzo Musetti vs (4) Novak Djokovic
Not Before 7:00 PM local time
(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (9) Zheng Qinwen
Not Before 8:30 PM
(1) Alexander Zverev vs (17) Arthur Fils
Grandstand
Starts At 11:00 AM local time
(14) Grigor Dimitrov vs (31) Brandon Nakashima
Followed by
(5) Casper Ruud vs (23) Francisco Cerundolo
Followed by
(3) Taylor Fritz vs (LL) Adam Walton
Not Before 4:00 PM local time
(10) Alex de Minaur vs (29) Matteo Berrettini
Not Before 7:00 PM local time
(20) Tomas Machac vs Jakub Mensik
Butch Buchholz
Starts At 11:00 AM local time
Cristina Bucsa/Miyu Kato vs (7) Elise Mertens/Zhang Shuai
Followed By
(1) Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs Caroline Dolehide/Storm Hunter
Followed By
Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic vs (7) Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni
Not Before 2:00 PM
Sebastian Korda/Jordan Thompson vs (2) Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten
Miami Open 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India can watch Day 7 of the Masters 1000 event in Miami on the following websites and channels:
United States - Tennis Channel
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN+
India - Sony LIV
Match timings
The action on the Grandstand and Butch Buchholz will start at 11 am local time, whereas the first match on the Stadium court will start at noon. The evening session matches will be played only on the Stadium court and Grandstand.
