Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 8, March 25

Six-time Miami Open champion Novak Djokovic and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be in action on Day 8 of the Miami Open on Tuesday, March 25. While the women's singles event will see quarterfinal matches, fourth-round matches will be played in the men's singles event.

Novak Djokovic's match is going to be interesting, as he will face Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated the Serb at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. But since then, Djokovic has beaten Musetti four times.

Novak Djokovic will face Lorenzo Musetti for the fifth time within the last 12 months - Source: Getty

Top seed of the men's singles draw, Alexander Zverev and the American No. 1 Taylor Fritz will also be in action. Last year's French Open and Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini will play her quarterfinal match.

Let's have a detailed look at the schedule of the day in Miami:

Schedule for Day 8 of Miami Open 2025

Stadium

Starts at noon local time

Gael Monfils vs (24) Sebastian Korda

Not Before 2:00 PM local time

Magda Linette vs (6) Jasmine Paolini

Followed by

(15) Lorenzo Musetti vs (4) Novak Djokovic

Not Before 7:00 PM local time

(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (9) Zheng Qinwen

Not Before 8:30 PM

(1) Alexander Zverev vs (17) Arthur Fils

Grandstand

Starts At 11:00 AM local time

(14) Grigor Dimitrov vs (31) Brandon Nakashima

Followed by

(5) Casper Ruud vs (23) Francisco Cerundolo

Followed by

(3) Taylor Fritz vs (LL) Adam Walton

Not Before 4:00 PM local time

(10) Alex de Minaur vs (29) Matteo Berrettini

Not Before 7:00 PM local time

(20) Tomas Machac vs Jakub Mensik

Butch Buchholz

Starts At 11:00 AM local time

Cristina Bucsa/Miyu Kato vs (7) Elise Mertens/Zhang Shuai

Followed By

(1) Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs Caroline Dolehide/Storm Hunter

Followed By

Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic vs (7) Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni

Not Before 2:00 PM

Sebastian Korda/Jordan Thompson vs (2) Harri Heliovaara/Henry Patten

Miami Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India can watch Day 7 of the Masters 1000 event in Miami on the following websites and channels:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India - Sony LIV

Match timings

The action on the Grandstand and Butch Buchholz will start at 11 am local time, whereas the first match on the Stadium court will start at noon. The evening session matches will be played only on the Stadium court and Grandstand.

