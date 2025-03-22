Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (24) Sebastian Korda vs (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,193,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Korda at the Australian Open - Source: Getty

24th seed Sebastian Korda will face ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open.

Ad

Trending

Korda had a superb start to this season, making it to the final of the Adelaide International where he finished second to Felix Auger-Aliassime. However, the American failed to capitalize on his promising start and has since been struggling to find form. He faced a quick second-round exit at the Australian Open following which things only got worse.

The 24-year-old then faced defeats in his opening matches at the Open 13 and the Indian Wells Masters. He finally found a much-needed win at the Miami Open, where he received a bye in the opening round due to his seeding. He kicked off his campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win against his compatriot Eliot Spizzirri.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas kicked off his year at the United Cup but his Team Greece was knocked out in the group stages. He was stunned by rising star Alex Michelsen in the opening round following which he faced two more shocking defeats, a quarterfinal defeat to Mattia Bellucci at the Rotterdam Open and an opening round loss to Hamad Medvedovic.

The Greek bounced back in style by clinching the Dubai Tennis Championships, his first ATP 500 title and followed it up with a decent fourth-round run at the Indian Wells Masters, which was ended by Holger Rune. He kicked off his Miami Open campaign by surviving a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 thriller against Tseng Chun-hsin.

Ad

Sebastian Korda vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between the two men with Tsitsipas currently leading their rivalry 1-0.

Sebastian Korda vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda Stefanos Tsitsipas

Ad

Sebastian Korda vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas - Source: Getty

While both players have been in on-and-off form lately, Tsitsipas heads into this matchup as a favorite, albeit not a clear one, since he is riding high on confidence due to his recent triumph in Dubai. Though he lost in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters, the defeat was handed to him by Holger Rune, who went on to become the runner-up.

Ad

On the other hand, Korda still seems to be searching for his form. He will need more matches under his belt in order to find his rhythm and consistently challenge higher-ranked players like Tsitsipas. Coupled with the fact that the Greek's serves are in great touch, he should be able to clinch victory in a match that promises to be a blockbuster.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback