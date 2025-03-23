Miami Open champ Danielle Collins vs World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Miami Open 2025, R4

Defending champion Danielle Collins will lock horns with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the Miami Open 2025 on Monday, March 24. Both players received a bye into the second round here.

Collins commenced her title defense with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win over Sorana Cirstea. She faced qualifier Rebeka Masarova in the third round and earned a tough 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over her to extend her unbeaten run in Miami to nine matches.

Sabalenka handed Viktoriya Tomova a 6-3, 6-0 beatdown to set up a third-round date with qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The top seed claimed the opening set 6-1, after which her opponent retired due to an injury. She has advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the third time in her career.

Sabalenka's record for the season stands at 19-4. She won the title in Brisbane and was the runner-up at the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open. Collins, meanwhile, improved her record this year to 5-3 with her latest win. She's yet to beat a player ranked in the top 100 this year.

Collins and Sabalenka are familiar rivals, having crossed paths six times since 2018. The Belarusian has emerged victorious on all six occasions. Their first four matches were on hardcourts and half of them went to three sets. Their most recent two encounters took place on clay last year.

Sabalenka rallied from a set down to beat Collins in the fourth round of the Madrid Open, snapping her 15-match winning streak in the process. She also beat her a couple of weeks later at the Italian Open in straight sets.

Collins will be keen to overturn her dismal record against Sabalenka. They've played some thrilling matches before, so this duel has the potential to be another memorable affair. On that note, here are all the details regarding their upcoming encounter:

Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenka match schedule

The two will contest their fourth-round contest on Monday, March 24. The exact time will be known once the order of play is out.

Date: March 24, 2025.

Time: TBA.

Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenka streaming details

Aryna Sabalenka and Danielle Collins at the Italian Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch the showdown between Danielle Collins and Aryna Sabalenka:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, DAZN

Australia - beIN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

