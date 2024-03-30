Miami Open prize money breakdown: How much did 2024 champion Danielle Collins and runner-up Elena Rybakina earn?

The women's singles event at the Miami Open came to an end, with Danielle Collins winning the biggest title of her career so far after beating Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 in the final. The total prize pool for the women's tournament is $8,770,480.

Collins won her maiden WTA 1000 title without dropping a single set throughout the tournament. The American's exploits in Miami will see her earn a prize money of $1,100,000 while Rybakina will pocket $585,000 for her runner-up finish.

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka and 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova were both eliminated in the semifinals and they will each earn $325,000. The four players who were ousted in the quarterfinals will each be paid $185,000.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff were both beaten in the fourth round of the Miami Open. They will be among the eight players who will receive a prize money of $101,000.

The women who were out in the third round in Miami will each earn $59,100 while those who were eliminated in the second round will each be paid $34,500. The players who were defeated in the first round will each pocket $23,250.

The competitors who were unable to qualify for the main draw of the Miami Open will also receive some prize money, with players losing in the final qualifying round receiving $14,400 while those who were defeated in the first round will earn $7,800.

Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek Sands will compete in the women's doubles final at Miami Open 2024

Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek Sands after winning the Abu Dhabi Open

Sofia Kenin and former doubles World No. 1 Bethanie Mattek-Sands will compete in the women's doubles final in Miami, where their opponents are second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routcliffe.

Both pairs reached the title clash after coming back from a set down to win their respective semifinal matches. Kenin and Mattek-Sands beat Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini while Dabrowski and Routcliffe triumphed over the all-American duo of Asia Muhammad and Alycia Parks.

Whichever team wins the final, will earn a prize money of $447,300 while the runners-up will pocket $236,800. The pairs who were ousted in the semifinals, will each earn $127,170, while the ones who lost in the quarterfinals will each pocket $63,600. Teams who were out in the second round will each receive a prize money of $34,100 while the pairs who lost in the first round will each pocket $18,640.

