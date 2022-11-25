"Might generate disappointment" - Mats Wilander on Holger Rune's claim that he can be World No. 1 in 2023

Former player and commentator Mats Wilander gave his thoughts on Holger Rune's claim of becoming World No. 1 in 2023.

The 19-year-old recently made history at the Paris Masters by defeating Novak Djokovic to become the youngest player to win the tournament. The Dane, in an interview at the ATP Finals in Turin, stated his confidence in ending next year in the top spot of the ATP rankings.

Citing Rune's example, Wilander, in an article in Eurosport, opined that such a claim may put undue pressure on the player to deliver.

"Holger Rune said he's going to be No. 1 in the world and this might generate disappointment, if it does not happen right away," Wilander said.

However, the former World No. 1 added if such claims helped motivate players, then they are free to say anything they want.

" My first reaction would be to say it's wrong and it's dangerous to say you will be No. 1, but if it motivates you as a player, then go ahead, and if it's that simple to you as a player," he opined.

"Holger Rune is a great player and he's going to be great for the game" - Mats Wilander on emerging teen players

Holger Rune after his title win at the ATP Masters in Munich

In the same article, Mats Wilander stated that Holger Rune is one of the most talented players emerging on the tour right now.

The Dane has had a successful season, starting 2022 ranked World No. 103 and ending the year as the World No. 11. He has won three ATP titles this year — the BMW Open in Munich, the Stockholm Open, and the Paris Masters.

While admiring the 19-year-old, Wilander expressed that Holger Rune needed to "clean up his body language" and have a more "neutral" look about him.

"For Holger, he must probably have to clean up his body language slightly on court, which he will, because he's only 19 and he's an unbelievably quick learner, for sure. I think it will help his tennis to be a little bit more settled and maybe neutral in terms of showing good vibes and bad vibes because other guys are going to start picking up on it," he said.

Wilander, who won at Roland Garros aged just 17, also highlighted the challenges that young players face, including the comparisons with the prodigies of the past.

"To crawl out of the hole that we dug for all of them saying there is no chance that we will ever have a Wilander or Boris Becker or Michael Chang, that the physical toll was too much. Well, apparently it is not." he stated.

"For them to fight through that and break through the glass ceiling, it takes a mind, which is what they're telling you - 'I want to be number one in the world'. Okay, I believe you. So, yeah, it's all good to me. Rune is a great player and he's going to be great for the game," he added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes