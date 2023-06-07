One of the most anticipated encounters of the season is around the corner with top-seed Carlos Alcaraz taking on two-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open on Friday, June 9.

While Carlos Alcaraz was at his brilliant best, seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (5), the third-seeded Serb took a while to come into his own before downing Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday, June 6.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have not played each other since the 2022 Madrid Masters semifinals, where the 20-year-old beat the Serb en route to bagging the title. Tennis fans around the world cannot wait to watch the two players face each other for only the second time on the ATP tour. According to journalist Ben Rothenberg, the winner of the clash could be crowned as the "true ATP #1".

"At last, the star-crossed stars will cross. After barely being in the same draws as each other in 2023, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will finally face one another in the #RolandGarros semifinals. Lots at stake, including perceived hold of who the true ATP #1 is," Rothenberg tweeted.

Alcaraz dethroned Djokovic from the top spot in men's tennis following his 2022 US Open triumph and regained the coveted ranking during his Italian Open debut earlier this year. The 36-year-old can take back the the World No. 1 slot from the Spaniard if he manages to win the title at Roland Garros.

One fan pointed out how both Alcaraz and Djokovic had referred to the other as "the best" in reference to the upcoming semifinal.

Another fan predicted that Friday's clash could go down in history as one of the "greatest matches of all time".

"Alcaraz-Djokovic on Friday might go down as one of the greatest matches of all time," they tweeted.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan Alcaraz-Djokovic on Friday might go down as one of the greatest matches of all time Alcaraz-Djokovic on Friday might go down as one of the greatest matches of all time

Several others in the tennis world have been voicing their thoughts on social media ahead of the big match.

Here are a few of those tweets:

Geert Beerens @geertbeerens @BenRothenberg Is it true that they've only played each other once? That's a ridiculous stat @BenRothenberg Is it true that they've only played each other once? That's a ridiculous stat

Rodney @RottenKnee23 @BenRothenberg Who cares about “perceived” #1? Who’s standing on top in November is what matters. Novak still has Wimbledon & can finally play in the US. Will be interesting and fun @BenRothenberg Who cares about “perceived” #1? Who’s standing on top in November is what matters. Novak still has Wimbledon & can finally play in the US. Will be interesting and fun

John Green @Pickleballcap @BenRothenberg Novak is already number 1 the rankings are a joke he barely played this year @BenRothenberg Novak is already number 1 the rankings are a joke he barely played this year

AmeliaS @AmethystShining



What a messed up thing to say, knowing that Djokovic has a long-standing injury, is 16 years the senior of Alcaraz and he was robbed of Wimbledon points. @BenRothenberg The true ATP number 1?What a messed up thing to say, knowing that Djokovic has a long-standing injury, is 16 years the senior of Alcaraz and he was robbed of Wimbledon points. @BenRothenberg The true ATP number 1?What a messed up thing to say, knowing that Djokovic has a long-standing injury, is 16 years the senior of Alcaraz and he was robbed of Wimbledon points.

"I believe in myself all the time" - Carlos Alcaraz following sensational quarterfinal win at the 2023 French Open

Alcaraz was at his brilliant best in the French Open quarterfinaks

Carlos Alcaraz stunned the Roland Garros crowd with an incredibly dominant straight sets win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals, a clash that many expected would be a closer affair.

Despite Tsitsipas playing some decent tennis, the 20-year-old managed to nullify the Greek's powerful serve and creative drop shots with his on-court power and precision to end the match 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (7).

After the match, Alcaraz highlighted the importance of self belief during his on-court interview, stressing that "believing in yourself" was the most important factor when competing at the highest level.

"I believe in myself all the time. I would say that's the most important thing, not only for me, I would say for everyone, believing in yourself. I always think that I'm going to play these kind of matches in this level. I would say that's the key of everything with joy. That's the key," Alcaraz stated.

