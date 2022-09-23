"I've always liked the way she came from nothing to achieve everything as a tennis player and as a woman" - Mihaela Buzarnescu on being inspired by Serena Williams

Mihaela Buzarnescu joined the rest of the world in congratulating Serena Williams on her illustrious career following the American's retirement after the 2022 US Open.

During an interview at the Billie Jean King Cup, Buznarescu opened up about how Williams was her role model growing up and admired the 23-time Grand Slam champion's incredible achievements despite her humble origins.

"When I was small, you know, I always liked Serena Williams and I've always liked the way she came from nothing to achieve everything that she has achieved as a tennis player and as a woman as well," Buznarescu said.

"So, I was always watching them playing her and her sister, I always told myself that if I ever have a chance to play against one of them one day, which I did against both of them and everything she achieved, her ambition and her determination on the court and off court is just amazing, what she has been doing and everything that she did so I've always had her as a role model when I was growing up," she added.

Buznarescu has played against Venus twice (2019 Australian Open and Wimbledon 2021) and Serena once (2021 French Open) but lost all three encounters.

"I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future; welcome to the retirement club" - Serena Williams' heartfelt message to Roger Federer

Serena Williams and Roger Federer

Two legends of the sport have decided to hang up their rackets in the span of a month. While Serena Williams announced her decision prior to the US Open, Roger Federer announced his just after the season's final Major.

Williams recently took to social media to post a heartfelt message for the Swiss maestro. She pointed out the similar trajectories their careers had followed and welcomed Federer to the retirement club.

"I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career. I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you Roger Federer," Williams wrote.

