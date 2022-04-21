Milos Raonic marries girlfriend Camille Ringoir in Italy

Former World No. 3 and 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic, who has been out of action since last year, married longtime girlfriend Camille Ringoir, with the marriage held in Italy. Camille Ringoir is a Belgian model and the couple have reportedly been dating since 2019.

Camille Ringoir was on the magazine cover for Elle Czech, Marie Claire Belgium, and Elle Singapore from 2009 to 2010.

In an exchange where Ringoir defended her now husband, Fabio Fognini once commented on Milos Raonic's photograph along with Diego Schwartzman, which the latter had posted on Instagram.

Fognini jokingly suggested that Raonic had "eaten an elephant" during the lockdown.

The comment did not go down well with Ringoir, who replied with a post of her own that included a comment and a screenshot of the score from the previous match that Raonic and Fognini had played.

The Canadian won 6-1, 6-0 and Ringoir added a comment that read as follows:

“Just a bread stick and a bagel @fabiofogna.”

The “bread stick” was a pointer to the one game that Fognini won en route to the 6-1 defeat, while “bagel” is a tennis term used when a player fails to win a single game in a set and loses the set 6-0.

Any progress Milos Raonic made in his career was halted by injury

Raonic last played in the 2021 Truist Atlanta Open

On the tennis front, the Canadian star was last seen on the ATP tour in July 2021. Raonic was the top seed at the Atlanta Open but crashed out in the first round against Brandon Nakashima of the USA.

Raonic was, in fact, making a comeback in Atlanta post a series of injury breaks.

The Canadian first broke into the top 20 in 2012 - after winning the Chennai Open and the Pacific Coast Championships.

Raonic also made headlines that year for taking the first set against Roger Federer at the Indian Wells Masters, the Madrid Open and the Halle Open.

Milos Raonic was at his best for the next couple of years, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon final in 2016 after breaking into the top 4 of the ATP rankings in 2015.

The Canadian's ranking has been in a slump post-2017, although Raonic had two Australian Open quarterfinal runs - in 2019 and 2020 - to display the skill and talent the Canadian still possesses.

Pegged back by calf and right leg injuries, Raonic failed to replicate the kind of form he displayed between 2014 and 2016.

The 31-year-old now lives in Monte-Carlo and is currently ranked World No. 119.

