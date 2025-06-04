"Mind games on steroids" - Serena Williams' ex-coach makes major prediction for Jannik Sinner & Alexander Bublik's French Open QF

Serena Williams' coach, Rick Macci, recently made his feelings known about the clash between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik at the 2025 French Open's quarterfinal round. The clash will take place on June 3 at the Philippe-Chatrier court, Roland Garros, Paris.

Sinner was last seen in action on June 2 in the fourth round of the tournament, where he squared off against Andrey Rublev. The Italian player showcased his dominance in the match and advanced to the quarterfinals with a score of 6-1, 6-3, 6-4. On the other hand, Bublik also competed in the fourth round on June 2 against Jack Draper.

The Kazakhstani player made his way to the quarterfinals after defeating his contender with a score of 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Currently, both Sinner and Bublik are preparing for their showdown, and amid this, Rick Macci shared a major prediction about their clash on X. Sharing his thoughts, Serena Williams' former coach stated that this clash was a 'mismatch' and not a 'tennis match.'

"Bublik will take more crazy chances against Sinner and play MIND GAMES ON STEROIDS. On paper this is a mismatch not a tennis match. Bublik will serve 2 first serves at 140. 25 drops shots.10 underhand serves. 4 tweeners. 5 behind the back shots.4 fake ovverhead/drops. And smile at him at least 20 times and shake his hand a few times on the change over," Rick Macci said.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci opened up about his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's chances of winning the French Open title

Novak Djokovic is one of the most formidable tennis players and is currently vying for his 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open. He made his French Open debut in 2005, and in 20 years, he has won three titles and advanced to seven finals. His most recent win in this Grand Slam was in 2023, where he bested Casper Rudd to claim the title.

Amid his 2025 French Open run, Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rick Macci, shared his feelings about the Serb's chances of winning the 2025 title. Opening up about his thoughts on X, he wrote:

“Does the Joker has a shot to win the French. Maybe. Novak has to win a few matches and feel that positive juice and taste Vitamin C (CONFIDENCE) and then will stay loose. There is a mini feeling with Losing / Winning and just needs to get thru the Beginning. @DjokerNole"

Rick Macci trained Serena Williams and her sister, Venus Williams, for almost five years, from 1991 to 1995.

