Serena Williams' ex-coach shares his honest feelings on Novak Djokovic's French Open 2025 chances

As Novak Djokovic gears up for the 2025 French Open, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci recently shared his honest opinion about the Serbian’s chance of lifting the trophy in Paris. For Djokovic, a win would mark his 25th career Grand Slam title, making him the most successful singles player of all time.

Djokovic made his French Open debut in 2005. In the two decades since then, the 38-year-old has won three titles and reached seven finals at Roland Garros. His last outing at the Grand Slam came in 2023, where he clinched a hard-fought victory over Casper Ruud in the finals.

Recently, as Novak Djokovic prepares to return to the French capital, Rick Macci, who coached Serena Williams in the early years of her career, delivered his verdict on the Olympic champion’s prospects at the Grand Slam. Taking to X, he wrote,

“Does the Joker has a shot to win the French. Maybe. Novak has to win a few matches and feel that positive juice and taste Vitamin C (CONFIDENCE) and then will stay loose. There is a mini feeling with Losing / Winning and just needs to get thru the Beginning. @DjokerNole.”

Djokovic will begin his 2025 French Open campaign against America's Mackenzie McDonald on May 25. If he moves deep into the tournament, the Serb will likely face World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals.

Rick Macci shares crucial piece of advice for Novak Djokovic on clay courts

Djokovic at the Mutua Madrid Open (Image Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic has struggled in his 2025 clay season. His first tournament on the surface was the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he was shown the door after his first-round match against Alejandro Tabilo. Post that, the 38-year-old was dealt with yet another opening round upset when he lost out to Matteo Arnaldi at the Madrid Open.

Sharing a crucial piece of advice with the Serbian for his clay court season, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci wrote on X,

“On clay many things pop up besides the bounce of the ball. Sliding, gliding, chipping, dipping is on display besides ripping. The mental understanding that if he hits 20 I got to hit 21 after a while becomes no Fun. You have to love the battle. @DjokerNole.”

Novak Djokovic is currently competing at the Geneva Open, where he registered a win over Marton Fucsovics in his opening round match, before taking down Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinals. Up next, the 38-year-old will battle Cameron Norrie for a spot in the final.

