Denis Shapovalov's fiancee Mirjam Bjorklund exudes high spirits in new gym mirror selfie despite Madrid Open early exit

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Apr 23, 2025 11:46 GMT
Mirjam Bjorklund (L) Denis Shapovalov (Source: Getty)
Mirjam Bjorklund (L) Denis Shapovalov (Source: Getty)

Swedish tennis player Mirjam Bjorklund has posted a gym selfie from Madrid after losing in the first round of the Madrid Open this week. Bjorklund lost to the 20th seed, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, in straight sets, 3-6, 1-6. Bjorklund is engaged to Canadian player Denis Shapovalov, who begins his assault on the men's title on Friday.

Shapovalov and Bjorklund have been together since 2019, and they announced their engagement in 2023. It is believed that they intend to marry later this year. Bjorklund has been a professional since 2017 and has operated mainly on the ITF tour, where she's captured 10 ITF titles. She is currently ranked No. 549 in the WTA rankings.

26-year-old Bjorklund shared a selfie on her Instagram stories in which she's posing in front of a mirror, with a one-word simple caption:

"Madrid"
Mirjam Bjorklund IG Story | Source: Mirjam Bjorklund Instagram/@mirjambjorklund
Mirjam Bjorklund IG Story | Source: Mirjam Bjorklund Instagram/@mirjambjorklund

Bjorklund was ranked as high as No. 123 in 2022. Her best year on Tour was 2023, when she defeated Jasmine Paolini in the Miami Open and then won the 2023 W100 Ilkley Trophy by beating Emma Navarro in the final.

Mirjam Bjorklund and Denis Shapovalov are one of tennis's power couples

2023 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty
2023 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Mirjam Bjorklund and Denis Shapovalov have been together on Tour for some five years, and help each other in their respective tennis careers. Shapovalov is the higher-ranked, at No. 30 in the ATP rankings, and in his best performance to date reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2021. He's also appeared in two other Major quarterfinals - the 2020 US Open and the 2022 Australian Open.

In 2023, Bjorklund discussed their relationship with ATP Tour.com and told them that Shapovalov has had a major influence on her tennis:

“Denis can’t be around all the time when I’m playing events, so it’s super nice to have him support me in the box and I think he has a great eye for my game and for tennis in general, so I really trust him when he tells me things and when he coaches me, but he’s very keen on the fact that he’s not my coach.”

Shapovalov won the Dallas Open in February, beating Casper Ruud 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final. He also reached the semifinal of the Mexican Open immediately after, but has found wins hard to come by since. He's yet to learn who he'll be playing in Madrid on Friday.

