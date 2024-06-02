Mirra Andreeva becomes the youngest woman since Anna Kournikova to reach 4R on each Grand Slam surface following French Open win over Peyton Stearns

Mirra Andreeva booked her place in the fourth round of the French Open after a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 win over Peyton Stearns. This made the Russian the youngest player since Anna Kournikova to reach the Round of 16 on every Grand Slam surface, i.e. clay, grass and hard.

Kournikova attained the feat at the 1998 French Open, when she was just a few days shy of turning 17. Andreeva, on the other hand, was 17 years and 33 days old when she got the better of Peyton Stearns.

Before her run at French Open 2024, the teenager reached the fourth round at Wimbledon 2023 and Australian Open 2024.

Andreeva said in the post-match press conference that she did not know anything about being the youngest player to reach the fourth round of all Grand Slam surfaces in the last 26 years.

Trending

“I didn’t know that," Andreeva said in her post-match press conference. "I’m happy that I'm the first in 26 years. OK, that’s good. I like that. Yeah, I’m happy that I managed to win a lot of matches and to be here” she added (at 1:09)

Mirra Andreeva will face Varvara Gracheva in the fourth round of the French Open

2024 French Open - Mirra Andreeva

After triumphing over Peyton Stearns, Mirra Andreeva will next take on Varvara Gracheva in the fourth round of the French Open. The 23-year-old beat Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5, 6-3 to reach the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the very first time in her career. She is the only Frenchwoman who is still left in the women's singles event at the clay-court Major.

Speaking about the match, Andreeva praised Gracheva and said that she was expecting a good match where the two would play some big points. The Russian also said that the crowd would cheer for the 23-year-old, who she also called her friend.

"Well, yea I know her pretty well. We've been practicing together for almost two years. So, I know what to expect. She is at a great level right now, she plays great, so I'm sure it's going to be a good match. I know it's going to be hard. Probably we are going to play some big points. She is French, you know, all this stuff," Andreeva said in her post-match press conference. (4:51)

"So it's going to be pretty tough for me but I am really excited about the match because it's challenging for me, I know that, the atmosphere, everyone will cheer for her. Also, I know her very well and she's my friend, so, it's like a challenge for me, and I'm sure it's going to be an exciting match," she added.

Mirra Andreeva would reach her fourth quarterfinal of the 2024 season should she beat Varvara Gracheva. The 17-year-old previously reached the last eight at the Brisbane International, Open Du Rouen, and the Madrid Open.

Andreeva and Gracheva will lock horns for the very first time, with the winner facing either second seed Aryna Sabalenka or 22nd seed Emma Navarro in the French Open quarterfinals.