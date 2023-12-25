"Mirra Andreeva is a better tennis player than Stefanos Tsitsipas" - 16-year-old winning intense rally against Greek at WTL amuses fans

Mirra Andreeva showed a glimpse of the potential she holds when she won a high-octant rally against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the recently concluded 2023 World Tennis League.

Mirra Andreeva, part of Team Eagles, was playing mixed doubles with fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev. The duo were up against power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa of Team Falcons in the final of the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

The 16-year-old Russian prodigy has been one of the most promising emerging players in the tennis world, and she showed what she could achieve during a rally against the experienced campaigner Tsitsipas. With the score at 5-5 (15-15), Andreeva locked horns against the Greek in a cross-court forehand rally.

Andreeva refused to bow down to Tsitsipas's heavy forehands and gave her all to stay in the 21-shot rally. Medvedev, stationed at the net, tried to intervene and volley but failed to contact the ball. Andreeva kept the rally going when Medvedev missed the ball and eventually won the point.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans were stunned to see Andreeva going head-to-head against Tsitsipas and winning the point. Many jokingly suggested that she is already a better player than the ATP World No. 6 and backed her to at least win one Grand Slam title in 2024.

"She's a better tennis player than Stefanos Tsitsipas," one fan wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

"I don't mean to be hyperbolic, but 16yo Mirra Andreeva going toe-to-toe with Tsitsipas and hitting a passing shot past him is already the greatest moment of the season," another wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Hear me out….. what if she’s the token teenage slam winner 2024 since we’ve had one every year for a few years now…," one account posted.

Expand Tweet

"When Andreeva peaks, it is all over for WTA," another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions to Mirra Andreeva winning a rally against Stefanos Tsitsipas:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stefanos Tsitsipas set to represent Greece at United Cup 2024

Tsitsipas pictured during the 2023 United Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas will kick off his 2024 campaign at the second edition of the United Cup. He will represent his home nation of Greece at the multi-national tournament alongside WTA World No. 9 Maria Sakkari, Stefanos Sakellaridis, Despina Papamichail, Petros Tsitsipas and Valentini Grammatikopoulou.

Greece qualified for the semifinals of the inaugural 2023 United Cup in Australia last year. Tsitsipas was undefeated at the tournament last year, winning all four singles matches. He also paired up to play mixed doubles with Sakkari and won three ties.

The 2024 United Cup will be played from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024, at the RAC Arena in Perth and Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney. The USA is the defending champion and seeded No. 1.