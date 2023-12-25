United Cup 2024: Players, teams, draw, schedule, prize money breakdown and more

The second edition of the United Cup is set to kick off the new season of tennis. The tournament will be held from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024 in Australia.

18 countries will battle it out for the title, with the United States being the defending champions. Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek, ranked No. 1 on their respective tours, headline the field and will spearhead the challenge for their teams.

Given the roster of players in the fray, some entertaining match-ups are on the cards at this year's United Cup. On that note, here are all the details regarding the tournament:

What is the United Cup?

The United Cup is a new mixed-gender tournament that began just last year. It combines the top players across the ATP and WTA tours and took over the men's only ATP Cup's spot on the calendar.

18 countries have entered the tournament and have been divided into six groups of three. They'll face off in a round-robin format, which consists of a men's and women's singles match along with a mixed doubles match.

Perth and Sydney will host three groups each. The winner of each group will move on to the quarterfinals, along with the best runner-up from each city. This will be followed by the semifinals and the final.

Venue

The group stage will be held in two Australian cities, at the RAC Arena in Perth and the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney. The semifinals and the final will be contested at the latter venue.

Players and Teams

Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas headline Team Greece at the United Cup.

Teams comprise three players each from the ATP and WTA Tours. Group A consists of Poland, which is led by Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz, along with Spain and Brazil.

Group B has Greece, Canada, and Chile in it. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari will lead the Greek charge, while Canada's hopes will rest on Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime's shoulders.

Defending champions United States have been drawn with hosts Australia and Great Britain in Group C. Top 10 players Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula are America's best bets, while Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur will look to guide the Brits and the Australians, respectively, to glory.

Group D is an all-European affair with France, Germany, and Italy drawn together. Three-time Major champion Angelique Kerber will be making her comeback after more than a year.

Serbia, Czechia, and China make up Group E. Novak Djokovic will be in action here, along with reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. Lastly, Group F is made up of Norway, Croatia, and the Netherlands, with Casper Ruud being the most well-known player in this group.

Schedule

The group stage will begin on December 29, 2023, and culminate on January 2, 2023. The quarterfinals will be held from January 3-5. The semifinals are scheduled for January 6, followed by the final on January 7.

The detailed schedule for the 2024 United Cup can be found here.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for the 2024 United Cup stands at $10 million, with a minimum of $5 million each for the ATP and WTA players. The prize money for every player is broken down into three parts.

The first is the participation fee, which is based on their ranking, next is the number of wins by a team, and the third is general prize money. The detailed split regarding the finances can be found here.

A player can earn a maximum of 500 ranking points during the tournament. Here's a breakdown of the ranking points up for grabs at the United Cup:

Opponent's Ranking 1-10 11-20 21-30 Final Win 180 140 120 SF Win 130 105 90 City Win 80 65 55 Group Win 55 45 40 Max Points 500 400 345

Opponent's Ranking 31-50 51-100 101-250 251+ Final Win 90 60 40 35 SF Win 60 40 35 25 City Win 40 35 25 20 Group Win 35 25 20 15 Max Points 260 185 140 110

Where to watch

Viewers in the USA, UK, and Canada can watch the United Cup live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Tennis Channel International.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN and RDS.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

