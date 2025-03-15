Mirra Andreeva brushes aside comparisons with Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova & other legends after reaching Indian Wells final

Mirra Andreeva defeated World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in three sets to reach her second consecutive WTA 1000 final at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Friday (March 14). Following her victory, the Russian fielded questions from the media about possibly joining an elusive list of legends.

During her press conference after the match, Andreeva was asked whether she was hopeful of joining the exclusive company of Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Maria Sharapova, Martina Hingis and Iga Swiatek - all of whom won Major titles as a teenager.

In response, the teen prodigy began by giving a nod to her predecessors Seles and Hingis, who won eight and five Major titles before turning 20, respectively.

"Yes, of course I know that Monica Seles and Martina Hingis, they won a lot of tournaments and a lot of titles while they were still teenagers," Mirra Andreeva told the media in Indian Wells on Friday. "Of course I know that they have been playing great, and, you know, I try to kind of, I don't know, be at the same level, but tennis has changed a lot, and now I cannot imagine me winning eight slams at 17 years old. It's impossible."

While the World No. 11 also extended her admiration towards Williams and Sharapova, she said in the same breath that she had a singular focus on her own career.

"Yeah, of course I know what's been going on, and about Maria and Serena. I have watched them play a lot, so I also know that they won a lot of titles and a lot of tournaments while being very young," she added. "I know what they have done. Okay, good for them. But I try not to think about them and try to focus on what to do with my career."

Andreeva has been in red-hot form lately, having picked up her second career title at the Dubai Tennis Championships last month. The 17-year-old won her 11th match in a row in hard-fought fashion, downing two-time champion Swiatek 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 in two hours and 18 minutes.

Mirra Andreeva looking to become youngest champion in Indian Wells since Serena Williams in 1999

Mirra Andreeva celebrates after reaching 2025 BNP Paribas Open final | Image Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva will next face World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for the 2025 BNP Paribas women's singles title. The Russian will be keen on overturning a 0-2 losing record against the Belarusian this year. Moreover, she can also join an exclusive club of players with a title victory in the Californian desert.

At 17 years and eight months, Andreeva has a chance to become the youngest women's singles titlist in Indian Wells since Serena Williams (17 years and five months). Williams was unseeded at the tournament back then and rose to prominence by beating Steffi Graf in three sets in the title match.

