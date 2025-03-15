5 players to reach the Indian Wells women's singles final before turning 18 years old ft. Serena Williams, Mirra Andreeva

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the women's tour. The tournament has often been the launch pad of many notable names in recent years. Naomi Osaka won the title here in 2018 and then reigned supreme at the US Open later that year.

Bianca Andreescu repeated the feat a year later. Many greats of the sport, including the likes of Steffi Graf and Martina Navratilova, have also won the title here. The tournament has also witnessed many breakout runs from young players.

17-year-old Mirra Andreeva is the latest young player having a memorable run at Indian Wells. She joins an exclusive list of players to book her spot in the championship round before her 18th birthday. On that note, here's a look at the five women who have reached the Indian Wells final before turning 18 years old:

#1. Monica Seles

Monica Seles at Indian Wells 2000. (Photo: Getty)

Seles was the first player below the age of 18 years to reach the women's singles final at Indian Wells. She achieved the feat in 1991 at the age of 17 years and 91 days. She was up against defending champion Navratilova in the championship round and lost to her 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Seles had won the Australian Open and entered the final on an 11-match winning streak. She was the favorite to win the title but Navaratilova had other ideas. Even though she came up short in the final, she replaced Steffi Graf as the World No. 1 after the conclusion of the tournament. She also captured the title a year later, her only triumph at the venue.

#2. Martina Hingis

Martina Hingis at Indian Wells 1998. (Photo: Getty)

Hingis became the second player to reach the Indian Wells singles final before turning 18 years old. She accomplished this in 1998 at the age of 17 years and 166 days. She had an incredible season in 1997, winning three Majors titles with only the French Open escaping from her clutches.

Hingis' dominance didn't wane in 1998 and she defended her Australian Open title at the start of the year. She advanced to the final in Tokyo after the season's first Major but lost to Lindsay Davenport. The two met again in the Indian Wells final a few weeks later. This time it was the Swiss who had the last laugh, beating her rival 6-3, 6-4 to win her first and only title at the venue.

#3. Serena Williams

Serena Williams at Indian Wells 1999. (Photo: Getty)

Williams joined this exclusive club at the age of 17 years and 169 days by reaching the Indian Wells final in 1999. She was still a young phenom on the rise and had recently won her maiden WTA title at a Tier II event in Paris, equivalent to WTA 500 in today's times.

However, Williams rode that momentum all the way to the final in the California desert. She beat two top 10 players en route to the summit clash, Davenport and Mary Pierce. Graf stood between her and the biggest title of her career at that point.

Graf had already beaten Williams at the start of the season in Sydney. Although she was in the twilight of her career, she was still a force to be reckoned with. The final was a thrilling affair and the young American came out on top with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win to capture the biggest title of her career.

#4. Kim Clijsters

Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters at Indian Wells 2001. (Photo: Getty)

The trend of teen sensations having a strong run at Indian Wells continued in 2001. Williams had previously won the title here as a 17-year old in 1999, and advanced to her second final at the venue in 2001. Her opponent in the final was Clijsters, who became the fourth youngest woman to make the final here at 17 years and 283 days.

While the last two 17-year-olds to contest the final emerged victorious, Clijsters couldn't continue the streak. Williams rallied from a set down to beat her younger rival 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. This would be the American's final appearance at the tournament until 2015. Along with her sister Venus, they boycotted the tournament due to racist remarks hurled at them.

#5. Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Andreeva is the latest player under the age of 18 years to reach the singles final at Indian Wells, doing so at this year's edition at the age of 17 years and 321 days. The Russian beat Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina in straight sets to book a semifinal showdown against defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Andreeva overcame a second-set stumble to beat Swiatek 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3. She also defeated the Pole en route to her maiden WTA 1000 title in Dubai a month ago. She will take on World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final on Sunday, March 16. The latter leads their head-to-head 4-1 and won both of their previous matches this year in straight sets.

