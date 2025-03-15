Mirra Andreeva credits new sports psychologist addition to her team for improvement after incredible win over Iga Swiatek at Indian Wells

Mirra Andreeva extended her purple patch on Friday, scoring a second win over Iga Swiatek in as many tournaments at Indian Wells. The talented teenager defeated the defending champion in a three-set battle 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 to book her spot in the summit clash.

Andreeva, who became the youngest player to reach the women's singles final at Indian Wells since 2001, has exhibited incredible maturity of late in upstaging opponents with much more experience.

Speaking to The Tennis Channel in an interview after her win over Swiatek, the youngster attributed her newfound success to the addition of a sports psychologist to her team.

Andreeva revealed that she made the addition to her team ahead of the Australian Open, but in truth, began to see the results at the beginning of the Middle Eastern swing.

She credited her psychologist to bringing some mental stability to her game, which has in turn boosted her confidence.

"I've been working with a sports psychologist, and, actually, starting from Australia so I can say it in Australia, it was okay, and you know, starting from Doha and Dubai, I just feel like I improved a lot, and I feel like I'm getting stronger," Mirra Andreeva said.

"And I feel like I'm stable mentally, and know what to do, I try to always stay positive, and I feel like it gives me a lot of strength and also a lot of confidence that goes into my tennis," she added.

The youngster went on to express satisfaction with the way her team, which is led by former World No. 2 and Grand Slam champion Conchita Martinez, is shaping up.

"I think that we're doing a good job, and we're doing everything right. So, I'm just happy that we have this kind of team," Mirra Andreeva said.

Notably, Swiatek was among the first players from the current crop to travel with a full-time sports psychologist and several other players, Andreeva included, seem to have followed suit.

Mirra Andreeva to take on Aryna Sabalenka in Indian Wells summit clash

Mirra Andreeva will take on top seed Aryna Sabalenka in Indian Wells final. (Source: Getty)

Mirra Andreeva has now won 11 matches consecutively, stretching back to her run in Dubai. She beat the likes of Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova to lift the trophy there, becoming the youngest WTA 1000 champion.

This fortnight, the youngster has been in similarly menacing form, getting the better of Swiatek and Rybakina again, as well as Elina Svitolina, Clara Tauson and Varvara Gracheva.

Up next in the final for Andreeva is World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who had beaten her at the Australian Open this year with ease. The youngster will be on exacting revenge for the 6-1, 6-2 drubbing as she takes on the Belarusian on Sunday.

