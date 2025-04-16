Mirra Andreeva gets emotional about sister Erika's shock Stuttgart retirement despite winning

Mirra Andreeva became emotional over her elder sister Erika after she had to retire from their match at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix due to an injury. The 17-year-old, who is three years younger than her sister, also talked about her Erika's massive imapct on her tennis career.

The Andreeva sisters set up a blockbuster clash in the opening round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Though Mirra has seen more success in her career, they came into this match with the rivalry favoring Erika 1-0. However, tennis fans were treated to some unfortunate scenes when the elder Andreeva sister, who was visibly struggling, decided to retire at 2-6, 0-1.

During the on-court interview, Mirra Andreeva talked about said she knew about the struggles her sister was going through and wished her a quick recovery.

"I mean, we share the same room, so, of course, I knew what she's been going through, and honestly, I have weird emotions. I kind of should be happy that I won the match, but still I'm super sad that it ended like this, but I'm sure that she's going to take her time, and she's going to recover and she's going to come back the strong she can."

Mirra then sent an emotional message to Erika, stating that she wouldn't have gotten into tennis if not for her and said she was the reason for her astronomical rise at such a young age.

"Honestly, I don't think if she would've started playing tennis before me, I don't think I would play that well this fast because she started playing some tournaments that after I didn't have to and she kind of showed me the way. Because of her, it was easier for me to start to play bigger tournaments right away, so of course, if she wouldn't be there, I'm not sure I would be playing this tournament this year."

However, moving away from the emotional side of things, Andreeva also decided to lighten the atmosphere by trying to 'embarass' her coach.

Mirra Andreeva adorable sings Happy Birthday to her coach Conchita Martinez to 'embarrass' her

Conchita Martinez and Mirra Andreeva - Source: Getty

Following her heartfelt message to her sister Erika Andreeva, Mirra Andreeva decided to try and 'embarrass' her coach Conchita Martinez by singer her Happy Birthday. Martinez celebrated her 53rd birthday on April 16.

"Can we sing Happy Birthday? Because she has her birthday today, and I really want to embarrass her a little bit," she joked.

Andreeva then proceeded to adorably sing Happy Birthday to Martinez. After she finished singing, the interviewer hilariously joked that the Russian would win Wimbledon before the Eurovision song contest.

Coming to tennis, sixth seed Mirra Andreeva will continue her campaign at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart agasint Ekaterina Alexandrov, in what will be the maiden meeting between the two women. Alexandrova kicked off her campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 win against Liudmila Samsonova.

