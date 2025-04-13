Stuttgart 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

The WTA Tour's leading stars have assembled in Stuttgart for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025. The tournament will run from April 14-21. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the fray as the top seed, followed by Iga Swiatek as the second seed. The latter has already won the title here twice in the past.

Jessica Pegula is the third seed and compatriot Coco Gauff follows her as the fourth seed. Defending champion Elena Rybakina has opted to forego her title defense due to scheduling conflicts. She was representing Kazakhstan in the Billie Jean King Cup all the way in Australia until Friday (April 11).

The long trip back to Europe coupled with the surface change forced Rybakina to skip the tournament. Despite her absence, there are plenty of big names to keep fans entertained throughout the week. On that note, here are all the relevant details regarding the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025:

What is the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix?

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is an annual clay court tournament that is held indoors. Classified as a WTA 500 event, it has always attracted the who's who of women's tennis right from the start. It was initially conceptualized as a men's tournament in 1977 but the organizers couldn't get their act together to get the event up and running.

The organizers received a license to hold a women's tournament in 1978. The debut edition was held in Filderstadt and was won by Tracy Austin. The tournament eventually moved to its current venue in Stuttgart in 2006. Martina Navaratilova holds the record for most titles won with six. Maria Sharapova, Ashleigh Barty and Justine Henin are some of the other notable winners.

Venue

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will be held at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.

Draw and Players

Coco Gauff at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka and fourth seed Coco Gauff headline the top half of the draw. Both have received a first-round bye. The former could meet Clara Tauson, who beat her in Dubai a couple of months ago, in the second round, while the latter could face compatriot Danielle Collins.

Sabalenka could run into eighth seed Diana Shnaider into the quarterfinals, while Gauff could bump into fifth seed Jasmine Paolini at the same stage. Second seed Iga Swiatek and third seed Jessica Pegula anchor the bottom half of the draw. After a first-round bye, the Pole's quest for a third title in Stuttgart will begin against either Donna Vekic or a qualifier.

Swiatek could face her nemesis Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals. The latter leads their rivalry 5-0 and recently beat her in straight sets at the Qatar Open. Pegula could run into sixth seed Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals. However, the latter will first need to get past last year's runner-up Marta Kostyuk in her opener.

The full draw can be found here.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will wrap up on Sunday, April 13. Main draw action will commence with the first round on Monday, April 14. The second round will conclude on Thursday, April 17. Players will get a day off on Friday on account of Good Friday due to local rules.

The tournament will resume on Saturday, April 19, with the quarterfinals. The semifinals will be held on Sunday, April 20. The finals will take place on Monday, April 21. The singles final will be contested at 1:00 p.m. local time.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 is €937,000 (approx. $1,064,500). The winner will receive €142,610 along with 500 ranking points as well as a brand new car from Porsche. Here's the full breakdown of the ranking points and prize money:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles, per team) Champion 500 500 €142,610 €47,800 Runner-up 325 325 €87,825 €29,000 Semifinalist 195 195 €51,305 €16,866 Quarterfinalist 108 108 €27,040 €8,862 Second Round (Round of 16) 60 1 €13,760 €5,281 First Round (Round of 32) 1 - €9,828

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025: Where to Watch

Fans can keep a track of the matches happening in Stuttgart on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

