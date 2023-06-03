Mirra Andreeva's fairytale run at the 2023 French Open ended on Saturday (June 3) with a loss to American Coco Gauff. The sixth seed rallied after losing the first set to defeat the qualifier 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the fourth round.

The 16-year-old Andreeva showcased an impressive performance in her maiden Grand Slam tournament, extending her 2023 record to 22-3. She achieved a significant milestone by winning a set against a Top 10 player.

Starting at No. 312 in the rankings in April, Andreeva will now climb to a position near the Top 100, potentially even breaking into it, depending on the results of other players in the upcoming week.

In a post-match press conference, Mirra Andreeva revealed that her next tournament is supposed to be Wimbledon, but her participation is jeopardized due to her visa not being approved. She did, however, add that if she is unable to compete in SW19, she will compete in some ITF tournaments in the meantime.

"Now I'm limited still in tournaments, so my next tournament has to be Wimbledon. But I don't get my visa yet, so we will see if I can participate in Wimbledon or no. But if not, we will just choose the tournaments and I will just maybe play some ITFs. I don't know yet," she said.

The Russian took away positives from her participation at Roland-Garros, acknowledging both successes and areas for improvement. She is committed to learning from her mistakes and continuing to work hard for a better outcome.

"I can take a lot of positive things from here. Passed quallies. I did win a couple of great matches. Yes, for sure there is a lot of positive things to take," Mirra Andreeva said.

"But, yes, and a lot of things also to take from this match. But, well, we will just continue to work. I will realize what I did wrong, and I will correct it. So I hope everything is gonna be okay after," she added.

"I was trying to play, but something didn't work out and I've got disappointed" - Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva pictured at the 2023 French Open - Day Seven.

Mirra Andreeva described the first set of her match with Coco Gauff as challenging, with frequent breaks of serve. She mentioned a couple of instances where she accidentally touched the net consecutively during the set.

"It was a tough first set. We broke each other a lot of times. I was just playing. That's how game at that moment was, like I've touched the net like maybe two times in a row in the first set," she said.

Andreeva felt that winning the first set wasn't sufficient to win the match and became disappointed and upset with her performance. She also found herself dwelling on her mistakes instead of focusing on the game.

"I don't know. I was just playing, and that way I won the first set and we played like for an hour the first set. And so I felt like it was -- it's not enough to win one set to win a match, and I didn't feel like, I don't know," Mirra Andreeva said.

"I was trying to play, but something didn't work out and I've got disappointed, upset, and not really was thinking about the match. I was thinking about my mistakes. I went too deep in this. Yes," she added.

