Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva began her Grand Slam career with a straight-sets victory over Alison Riske-Amritraj of the USA on Tuesday (May 30) at the 2023 French Open in Paris.

Andreeva is the youngest player in the women's singles draw this year. The World No. 143 had to advance through the qualifying round to compete in the main draw. She defeated Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-1 in just 56 minutes in the first round.

The 16-year-old drew attention at the Madrid Open for her remarks about Andy Murray being 'beautiful' in person, with the former World No. 1 mentioning "how good she's going to be when she gets her eyes fixed."

In her post-match press conference, Mirra Andreeva said that she hadn't seen Andy Murray in the clay court Major as he wasn't present. However, the teenager mentioned that she texted him after he won a challenger tournament.

Murray responded, thanking her and wishing her good luck in Roland Garros. The Russian was delighted by his response and believes it may have contributed to her current performance in the tournament.

"I didn't see Andy Murray since Madrid because he is not here, but after he won a challenger, I texted him (laughing)," said Andreeva. "I said, 'Congratulations.' He actually answered me, so I was really happy about it."

"He said, Thank you, and good luck in Roland Garros.' Maybe that's why I'm playing that good now (smiling)," she added.

Mirra Andreeva will face Diane Parry in the second round

Mirra Andreeva pictured at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight.

Mirra Andreeva will face Diane Parry in the second round of Roland-Garros. She mentioned that her upcoming opponent was a talented junior player and Andreeva's sister had played against her in junior tournaments. The Russian also hopes to receive tips and advice from her sister regarding the opponent's playing style.

"She was a pretty good junior player, and my sister, she was playing with her some juniors tournaments," Andreeva said. "Maybe she can give me some tips, some advice."

The Russian then noted Parry's skill in slices and drop shots, along with good court movement, while also revealing her plans to discuss her opponent's style with her coaches. She concluded that she was eager to see the outcome on the court.

"But I know that she has a one-handed backhand," Mirra Andreeva said. "It's not pretty usual that a girl has one-handed backhand, so she can - she does a lot of good slices, good drop shots."

"She moves well on the court, and she doesn't play really fast, I think," she added. "I don't really know the way she plays. I just saw a couple of points but we will talk about it with my coaches and you will see the final result on the court."

