Mirra Andreeva has ranked Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal ahead of Novak Djokovic in her list of tennis idols.

Andreeva is currently in action at the 2023 French Open, where she defeated Diane Parry on Thursday, June 1, to reach the third round of the tournament. In doing so, she became the youngest player to go that far at Roland Garros since 15-year-old Sesil Karatantcheva reached the quarterfinals in 2005.

Asked about the players she looked up to at the post-match press conference, Andreeva stated that she grew up idolizing Federer. She also revealed that Nadal caught her attention after his triumph at the French Open last year.

"Roger, he always been my idol. He's always been my No. 1, but after Roland Garros 2022 when Rafa, he won it, I don't know why, but in my head everything is turned. Now Rafa and Roger, they're in the first place, but I don't want to offend Novak," she said with a laugh.

"So let's say they're three on the first places," she added. "I like the way that he plays. He's counterpunching a lot, and he's a good defender. He's a good mover on the court, so yes, I like the way he plays."

The 16-year-old Russian also professed her liking for Andy Murray, before naming the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Coco Gauff, and Ons Jabeur as players who were 'nice'.

"What can I say about Andy Murray? He was just nice. I didn't expect that he would be nice off the court because he always seems, like, so focused and always into himself. So I didn't expect to see him nice, let's say, like open to the people. So he was smiling, and that's what I liked, let's say," she said.

"I didn't have a chance to talk to any other sportsmens here, but as I said yesterday, for me Tiafoe, he seems also a nice person, and Coco, she's also nice. For sure Jabeur. I know that she's nice, and she's, like, quite popular because of that," she added.

Andreeva will next face either No. 6 seed Coco Gauff or Julia Grabher in the third round of the French Open.

Powered by nanotechnology, Novak Djokovic sails through to 2023 French Open 3R

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2023 French Open.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is through to the third round of the 2023 French Open after defeating Aleksandar Kovacevic and Marton Fucsovics in his opening two rounds.

Djokovic is relying on both his skill and technology in his aim to win a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title in Paris this year. He was spotted sporting a small, mysterious object taped to his chest, which led fans and pundits alike to wonder what it was.

It was later revealed by an Italian company that he was taking the help of "incredibly effective nanotechnology", one they claimed was the "biggest secret" of Djokovic's career.

The former World No. 1 will next face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who defeated Frenchman Luca Van Assche 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) in his second-round encounter.

