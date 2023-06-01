Novak Djokovic is taking the help of 'incredibly effective nanotechnology' to take his game to the next level. At least that's what an Italian company in association with the Serb has claimed.

A small, mysterious object was spotted taped to Djokovic's chest in his match against Marton Fucsovics at the 2023 French Open, and discussions about the same have clogged the airwaves since.

To make matters worse, or interesting depending on where your allegiances lie, his team was spotted giving Djokovic a replacement with the help of a ball girl, which only made fans wonder harder about what it was.

Tennis commentator Jim Courier even compared him with Marvel superhero ‘Iron Man’, a comment that Djokovic repeated at a press conference later.

Meanwhile, Tao Technologies, an Italian company that specializes in patenting and creating innovative nanotechnological devices for human health and well-being, has laid claim to the technology Serbian was using.

Calling it "an incredibly effective nanotechnology" and the "biggest secret" of Djokovic's career, they said in a social media post:

"One of the best tennis players of all time, Novak Djokovic, last night showed at Roland Garros, during the match against Marton Fucsovics, a "patch" declaring that it's "an incredibly effective nanotechnology" and the "biggest secret of his career.""

"Well, the nanotechnology in question is Taopatch® SPORT and we, Tao Technologies, are the Italian company that produces them. We specialize in patenting and creating innovative nanotechnological devices for human health and well-being."

When asked to elaborate on the same, they added:

"Taopatch® is activated by sunlight and body heat. The body's infrared activates Taopatch®'s layers of nanocrystals. Once turned on, the nanocrystals emit photons towards the body providing several health benefits."

Novak Djokovic through to 2023 French Open 3R, to face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina next

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2023 French Open.

Novak Djokovic is currently in action at the 2023 French Open, where he is looking for a record 23rd Grand Slam title. He was in action on Wednesday, May 31, when he defeated Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 7-6(2), 6-0, 6-3 to advance into the third round.

After taking a 5-2 lead in the first set, Djokovic let his standards slip a bit, giving Fucsovics the encouragement to mount a comeback. The Serb, however, managed to seal the set via a tie-break.

The two-time Roland Garros champion then stepped up a few gears to take the next two sets with ease and seal his sport in the third round. He will next face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who defeated Frenchman Luca Van Assche 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) in his second-round encounter.

