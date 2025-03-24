Mirra Andreeva receives horrific online abuse after her impressive win streak comes to an end with Miami Open exit

Mirra Andreeva's dream winning streak came to an end at the Miami Open, as the Russian teenager lost a tough three-set battle, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 3-6, against local favorite Amanda Anisimova in the third round. However, in a disturbing development off the court, the Russian teenage sensation received a barrage of hateful comments on social media after her loss.

Ad

The match was an intriguing clash between the two top players in 2025, as Andreeva and Anisimova had captured all the WTA 1000 titles on the Tour this year. The contest was full of momentum shifts, as Andreeva served for the first set at 5-4, only to be broken and lose in the tiebreak.

The World No. 6 responded strongly in the next set, winning it 6-2 to set up a deciding set. Even though the Russian secured several breakpoint opportunities, she failed to capitalize on them, and it was Amanda Anisimova who had the early break. The crowd's support rallied behind the American as she broke Andreeva again to win the match and end her 13-match win streak.

Ad

Trending

After the match, the 17-year-old shared screenshots of the negative comments she had received on her Instagram story. The Russian teenager commented on how one loss could change the public's perspective.

"And this is what you get when you lose 1 match" Andreeva had commented.

However, the Russian player had removed her story, but tennis insider Jose Morgado shared the post on his X (Formerly Twitter) account

Expand Tweet

Ad

So far this season Andreeva has won two WTA 1000 titles in the Dubai Tennis Championships and at the BNP Paribas Open..

"I would say that I just kind of stay away from social media"- Mirra Andreeva before the Miami Open

In Picture: Mirra Andreeva (Getty)

Before Andreeva began her campaign at the Miami Open, she opened up about her habit of staying away from the toxic traits of social media. She stated that she did not have any idea about the mood of the fans and what they said about her on social media.

Ad

"I would say that I just kind of stay off the social media. So, I don't really see anything or see what people are talking about," said Andreeva (via msn.com)

The Russian youngster also credited her team, who helped her focus in situations where there was a boom of social media messages and comments.

"I don't know if they talk a lot or no. So, but sometimes when it happens and I see that I receive a lot of messages or comments, you know, I just have a great team around me and they help to kind of turn it off and just spend some quality time with them." added Andreeva

Andreeva was attempting to become only the fifth player in WTA history to win consecutive titles at Indian Wells and Miami and complete the prestigious Sunshine Double.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback