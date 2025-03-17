Mirra Andreeva receives special gift she plans to save for 'important' occasion after Indian Wells triumph

Mirra Andreeva received a special gift from the tournament organizers at the BNP Paribas Open. After winning the title, the Russian teenager was given a special "Tennis Paradise" edition notebook.

Andreeva has taken the WTA Tour by storm this year. The Russian teenager showed her prowess with her fourth-round run at the Australian Open. Since then, she has won two successive WTA 1000 events - the Dubai Tennis Championships last month and the Indian Wells.

Andreeva is on a 12-match win streak, which includes two victories each over top players like Elena Rybkina and Iga Swiatek, and the marquee victory against Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the BNP Paribas Open.

After her title triumph, the tournament gifted the teenager with a notebook. Andreeva was seen with a notebook at her semifinal match against Swiatek. The on-court camera captured the players' names, whom the 17-year-old had beaten at the event, on the notebook.

When asked, she replied that it helps her keep track of her strategies against particular opponents as her coach, Conchita Martinez, advised.

Andreeva was overjoyed to receive the notebook from the tournament organizers. The Russian teenager thanked them and said she would use it for an appropriate occasion after she had finished her old one.

"Oh that's so nice, I'm going to use it now but I have to finish my old one... So thank you. I am gonna think when I'm going to see it because it's going to be important," Andreeva said (via X).

Andreeva will next be in action at the Miami Open. The Russian teenager is scheduled to begin her campaign on March 21.

"It was really hard to just keep up"- Mirra Andreeva after her win against Aryna Sabalenka

In Picture: Mirra Andreeva (Getty)

Mirra Andreeva delivered a gracious victory speech after her win against Aryna Sabalenka in the BNP Paribas Open final. She acknowledged her opponent's prowess and claimed it was difficult to maintain the pace with the Belarusian.

"Last but not least, I’d like to thank myself. I would like to thank myself for fighting til the end and for always believing in the end. For never quitting, I tried to run like a rabbit today because Aryna, she's been sending bullets and it was really hard to just keep up, so I just tried my best. That's why, I want to thank myself because I think that I played a little part also. So, thank you, everyone," said Andreeva.

Andreeva still trails Sabalenka 2-4 on the head-to-head. The Russian had previously beaten the World No. 1 at Roland Garros last year, but that win came under unconvincing circumstances, as Sabalenka was ill during the match.

With her win at Indian Wells, Mirra Andreeva has risen to No. 6 on the rankings, and with the Miami Open on the horizon, the Russian can make further inroads toward the top.

