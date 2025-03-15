Mirra Andreeva keeps air of secrecy over viral Indian Wells match notes after stunning wins over Iga Swiatek & Elena Rybakina

Mirra Andreeva was spotted going through a notebook during a break in her semifinal encounter against Iga Swiatek at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Some names written in the book were caught on camera and the Russian later revealed she uses the notes to prepare for her matches as advised by coach Conchita Martinez.

Ad

Andreeva faced Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek both in Dubai and Indian Wells. The 17-year-old got the better of both Grand Slam champions on each occasion. Her latest win came at Indian Wells over Swiatek on Friday, March 14.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After the match, she sat down with Tennis Channel to discuss her exceptional recent performances. The conversation shifted to her notebook and she revealed that it contained "tactical" and "technical" stuff but refused to open up more.

"Yeah, don’t think that I’m going to tell you what I have in there, but basically, it’s just some stuff to remind myself—some technical stuff, some tactical stuff as well. I’m not going to say anything, but, just some basic stuff to remind myself what to do on the court. When I feel I’m nervous or I just want to remind myself something, I open the notebook and see what I wrote there," Mirra Andreeva said.

Ad

She was informed that the camera around the court caught some names written on the notebook. Surprised at first, the 17-year-old mentioned that she keeps track of things from her previous matches that come in handy later.

"I have two pages for every player that I play, and it helps a lot because, last couple of weeks in Dubai, I was playing Elena Rybakina and Iga again this week. I played them both, so it was nice to look at the notes and see what I wrote. I feel like it’s helping me, but we can give all the credit to Conchita because she told me to do that, and I feel like it’s working," Andreeva added.

Ad

Andreeva is now on an 11-match win streak and is set to play in a second consecutive WTA 1000 final.

Mirra Andreeva defeated Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek twice in a matter of weeks

Elena Rybakina and Mirra Andreeva at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

In Dubai, just over a fortnight ago, Mirra Andreeva faced Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal of the WTA 1000 event. The 12th-seed Russian was clinical in a 6-3, 6-3 win over the Pole. In the semifinal, she took on Elena Rybakina and defeated the Kazakh 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Andreeva went on to win the title by defeating Clara Tauson 7-6, 6-1.

Ad

At the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, ninth seed Andreeva faced Rybakina in the fourth round. This time, she was even more clinical, winning 6-1, 6-2. In the semifinal, Swiatek gave a much stronger fight to the Russian but succumbed 6-7, 6-1, 3-6.

Andreeva will now take on Aryna Sabalenka for the third time this season in the final at Indian Wells. She was defeated in straight sets by the World No. 1 in Brisbane and Melbourne. The Russian will hope to earn an advantage through her notes for this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback