Mirra Andreeva has stated that while she grew up as a fan of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal impressed her with his French Open triumph last year.

Andreeva is currently in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where she defeated 22nd seed Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5 to reach the fourth round. The 16-year-old has fought her way from the qualifiers to reach the Round of 16, the furthest she has progressed at a Grand Slam so far.

At the post-match press conference, Andreeva was asked about her distinctive style and if she modeled her game on any other player. The Russian, in reply, stated that she grew up as a fan of Federer and tries to copy Nadal in terms of mentality.

"I always admire Federer and he was always my favorite player. But after Nadal, he won French Open in 2022. I was really impressed because after an injury, he came back, he won the Australian Open, he won French Open," she said.

"After that, I can say that now mental-wise I just try sometimes to copy him. I just try to remember what would he do in these moments, what would he do on the score. Sometimes, yes, I can say that I copy him," she added.

The Russian, who has been training in France recently, revealed that she picked Cannes over the Rafa Nadal Academy.

"We had two choices. I've played a tournament in Europe, and we had two choices, either to try the Rafa Nadal Academy or to go to Cannes. Cannes was closer. We decided to try to go there. I liked it there, so we decided to try. Now I can say that we like it, the process and everything. That's why we're there now," she stated.

"I did not have any expectations, I just play" - Mirra Andreeva brushes aside her unfamiliarity with grasscourts

Mirra Andreeva at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

When Mirra Andreeva took to the court in her first 2023 Wimbledon Championships qualifier against Rosa Vicens Mas, she had no experience of playing on grass.

She came through that contest in straight sets and then defeated Tamara Korpatsch and Chloe Paquet to book her spot in the main draw. With momentum on her side, she has defeated the likes of Wang Xiyu, Barbora Krejčíková, and Anastasia Potapova to reach the Round of 16 — making it six wins from her first six matches on the surface.

Asked if she ever wondered how she'd fare on grass, a surface that was unknown to her before this week, Andreeva stated that she did not give a lot of thought about the surface and instead focused on the match and her opponent.

"Honestly, I just didn't think about it. When I played my first match in quallies, I just didn't have any expectations because it was my first match on grass. I just tried to give it all on the court," she said.

"Since that first match, I actually found the right rhythm," she added. "Now it's working pretty good, I can say. So honestly, as I said, I did not have any expectations. I just play. I always say that it's a game. The game will decide who will win the match."

Andreeva will next face 25th seed Madison Keys, who defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-1 in her third-round clash.

