Mirra Andreeva spills the beans on her chat with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open, reveals what she has 'stolen' from Spaniard

Mirra Andreeva and Carlos Alcaraz shared a lighthearted moment together amid their campaigns at the 2025 Italian Open. The Russian later revealed the details of her exchange with Alcaraz and explained how she was able to converse with him in Spanish.

Andreeva advanced to the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event in Rome after claiming a 6-1, 7-5 win over Clara Tauson. Following her victory, the Russian cooled down with her coach Conchita Martinez in the presence of Alcaraz, who was warming up for his own third-round clash. The duo was spotted sharing a laugh, while the Spaniard engaged in his pre-match exercises.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Mirra Andreeva said that she had her coach to thank for teaching her enough Spanish to hold a brief conversation with Carlos Alcaraz. She also disclosed that she had only exchanged pleasantries with Alcaraz due to her limited vocabulary.

"I have to thank Conchita for the fact that I can even say a couple of words. He congratulated me and I just wished him luck. That’s it, so far! Maybe we’re going to improve but for now it’s just this," Andreeva said.

Andreeva also expressed her appreciation for Alcaraz's unique exercises, humorously admitting that she and Conchita Martinez had already "stolen" one of his drills.

"He has some nice exercises. We actually stole one already with Conchita with juggling the balls. He does this one where he’s juggling three balls and his fitness trainer catches them. We stole that one, but so far that’s the only one so far!" she added.

Mirra Andreeva's well wishes for Carlos Alcaraz evidently worked, as the Spaniard claimed a 7-6(2), 6-2 win over Laslo Djere to join the 18-year-old in the fourth round of the Italian Open.

Italian Open 4R: Carlos Alcaraz to lock horns with Karen Khachanov; Mirra Andreeva to face Clara Tauson

Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Karen Khachanov in the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome, following the Russian's 6-3, 6-0 win over Francesco Passaro. The World No. 3 holds a perfect 4-0 winning record against Khachanov, with three of those victories taking place on clay.

If Alcaraz extends his dominance over Khachanov, he will take on Jack Draper or Corentin Moutet in the quarterfinals. He could then meet Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva will square off against Clara Tauson in the Round of 16 at the Italian Open. The 18-year-old has triumphed in both of her previous matches against Tauson, including a 6-3, 6-0 victory in their most recent meeting at this year's Indian Wells Open.

If Andreeva advances, she will battle it out against the winner of the match between Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event in Rome.

