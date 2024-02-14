Famous tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg recently gave his two cents on Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, after she said that she was harassed during the Super Bowl weekend.

On Sunday (February 11), defending champions Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in the Super Bowl at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada to win their fourth title at the NFL's premier competition. Fritz's girlfriend and social media personality Morgan Riddle, who had flown to the city for the weekend to catch the action, experienced quite a distressing time at the event, going by her Instagram stories.

Riddle claimed that she had been "grabbed, groped, harassed, and catcalled incessantly" by older male American football fans, while also admitting to having suffered from a panic attack in the third quarter of the match due to the aforementioned circumstances.

"I can’t believe the level of harassment we dealt with this weekend from men. In the last 3 days I’ve been grabbed, groped, harassed, cat called incessantly – basically every few minutes when we were out in public", an excerpt from Riddle's Instagram story read.

Many Americans have since come out in support of the 26-year-old and decried the men who allegedly harassed her. Rothenberg also chimed in on the topic on Tuesday (February 13), claiming that "misogyny and meanness are rising and calcifying in America" and that it can be traced to the "2024 presidential front runner".

The journalist also praised Morgan Riddle for being brave enough to share her harrowing story in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Unexpectedly but importantly one of the starkest tennis stories of the month so far, bravely shared by Morgan," Ben Rothenberg wrote on his X handle. "Misogyny and meanness are rising and calcifying in America, and it’s hard not to trace that to the patron saint of those traits, aka the 2024 presidential front runner."

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle ate vegemite after losing a bet with her boyfriend at last month's Australian Open

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle, meanwhile, are one of the "It" couples in tennis. The two began dating in 2020 and have only gone from strength to strength since. Riddle regularly attends Fritz's outings on the ATP Tour, by virtue of which she has come to be adored by many fans.

At last month's Australian Open, the social media influencer made an interesting wager with the World No. 9; she claimed that she would eat an "entire jar of vegemite", provided Taylor Fritz could beat higher-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in their fourth-round encounter.

As luck would have it, Fritz played some inspiring tennis to down the Greek 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, reaching his third career Major quarterfinals in Melbourne. The American then hilariously brought out a jar of vegemite during his post-match interview.

"I told them I was going to win. My girlfriend said I was too confident going into the match. Yeah, this is a big jar (but a bet's a bet)..." Taylor said. "I won't be partaking, but I'll make sure it happens."

Morgan Riddle eventually came through with her promise, eating a spoonful of vegemite on Instagram live. Taylor Fritz was also present during the live video, beaming with pride as he had the bragging rights in that moment.