"Miss this duo every damn day" - Frances Tiafoe gets nostalgic about Washington Wizards' iconic duo John Wall & Bradley Beal, laments their absence

Frances Tiafoe reacted to a photo of good friends Bradley Beal and John Wall together, reminiscing the good times when the duo played together for his favorite team, the Washington Wizards.

Stalwarts of the Washington Wizards back in the day, the duo of Beal and Wall played eight seasons together at the Wizards between 2012-20. Their chemistry both on and off the court was always something special, and that brotherhood has remained strong despite them going in different directions.

John Wall made the switch out of Washington first at the end of the 2020 season when he was traded to the Houston Rockets. Bradley Beal followed suit three seasons later, sending shockwaves in the NBA fraternity when he jumped ship to the Phoenix Suns to play alongside superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Frances Tiafoe, a Maryland native and self-proclaimed fan of the Washington Wizards, reacted to a photo posted by Beal via his Instagram account alongside Wall. He expressed sadness at them no longer wearing the Wizards jersey.

"Miss this duo every damn day," Tiafoe wrote via his Instagram.

Tiafoe, who saw the duo ply their trade in Washington for nearly a decade, reportedly maintains a great friendship with both of them. He even expressed his surprise at neither of them being a part of the Wizards when Beal left last year.

"Crazy both these dudes ain't wearing wiz jersey no more. Always gon be my favorite backcourt," Tiafoe wrote on Instagram at the time.

Bradley Beal celebrated Frances Tiafoe's historic 2022 US Open quarterfinal win from his player's box

Bradley Beal was in attendance to celebrate Frances Tiafoe’s historic win over Andrey Rublev at the 2022 US Open quarterfinals. Tiafoe’s win also made him the first American man to reach the US Open semifinals since 2006.

The pair, who first met 10 years ago when Tiafoe was a youngster, engaged in a heartwarming embrace after the match.

Beal described this as Tiafoe's time and was proud to see him embrace the biggest of stages. Beal said (via the New York Post):

“Super excited for him. To see how he’s grown. I met him when I got to D.C. He was a little kid coming up trying to make a name for myself and so was I. I can’t be more proud of him.’’

“‘This is your time. Embrace being on this stage,’ and he’s doing that," Beal added.