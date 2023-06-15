Miyu Kato's appeal for ranking points and prize money after controversial disqualification rejected by French Open

Miyu Kato claimed that the French Open rejected her appeal to regain the ranking points and prize money she lost due to her default during the women's doubles event. The Japanese partnered Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi in the tournament, and the two faced Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the third round.

The Czech-Spanish pair won the opening set via a tiebreak, but Kato and Sutjiadi did well to take a 3-1 lead in the second. Around this time, the Japanese accidentally hit a ballgirl, who eventually defaulted along with her partner. She also had to forfeit the prize money and ranking points she earned at Roland Garros.

After the French Open, Kato started the grass-court season at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenhosch, Netherlands. She partnered Sutjiadi, and the pair were eliminated in the first round after losing 7-5, 6-2, to the Slovak duo of Tereza Mihailikova and Viktoria Kuzmova.

Following the match, Kato revealed on social media that the French Open fined her and rejected her appeal for the ranking points and prize money that she had to forfeit as a result of her disqualification.

"My first match on grass didn’t go as expected. The French Open (Roland Garros) fined me as well as rejecting my appeal for getting my prize money and points so all I can do is to keep looking forwards. Next stop → Berlin," Miyu Kato tweeted.

The French Open (Roland Garros) fined me as well as rejecting my appeal for getting my prize money and points so all I can do is to keep looking forwards.



Miyu Kato won the mixed doubles event at the French Open

Miyu Kato and Tim Putz with the winners' trophy

Miyu Kato and Tim Putz won the mixed doubles title at the French Open. The pair were unseeded at the tournament and started with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Clara Burel and Hugo Gaston. They then beat another French duo in Elixane Lechemia and Albano Olivetti (6-4, 6-4) to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the Japanese-German duo triumphed 7-6(5), 6-2 over Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos before defeating Aldila Sutjiadi and Matwe Middelkoop 7-5, 6-0 to set up a final clash against Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus.

Miyu Kato and Tim Putz came back from a set down to defeat the pair from Canada and New Zealand 4-6, 6-4 [10-6] and win the mixed doubles event at the French Open.

After her opening-round exit at the Libema Open, Kato, who is currently 31st in the doubles rankings, will next compete at the bett1open in Berlin.

