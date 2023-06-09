Novak Djokovic's performance against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open made Andy Roddick and Brad Gilbert compare him to tennis legends Andre Agassi and Ivan Lendl.

Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in four sets on Friday, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, to reach his seventh final of the tournament.

The tennis world was in awe of Djokovic throughout the match, even though the third and fourth set were soiled by Alcaraz's inability to compete at the highest level due to cramps.

In light of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's display, former US Open champion Andy Roddick complimented his ability to dictate the tempo.

"Djoker masterful in playing against Chuckys movement right now. Not letting him get into full flight. His ability to get the rally he wants is possibly his biggest strength. Switching directions without implementing too much more risk is so hard," Roddick wrote on Twitter.

Acknowledging the assessment, Brad Gilbert, former coach of Roddick's, compared the Serb with one of his other proteges: Andre Agassi.

"A little like Andre Agassi," Gilbert added.

Former World No. 1 agreed with his ex-coach, calling the evolution of Djokovic "crazy."

"I actually feel like Andre is the closest comp for game style. He's four inches taller and covers 3 more feet of court on each side. Can rely on D. Just crazy how the game evolves," Roddick explained.

Gilbert then added another legend in the mix -- three-time Roland Garros champion Ivan Lendl.

"Modern version of Andre Agassi, also with a mix of Lendl too," Gilbert concluded the exchange on Twitter.

Novak Djokovic to play either Alexander Zverev or Casper Ruud in French Open 2023 final

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open semifinals

Novak Djokovic will find out who his opponent will be in the 2023 French Open final after Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud finish their battle at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

With his victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the first semifinal, Djokovic has reached the 34th Grand Slam final of his career and is aiming to win his 23rd Major title.

Zverev and Ruud will play each other for the fourth time in their careers, excluding a walkover from Ruud in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Acapulco Open.

The German defeated Ruud twice -- in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Cincinnati Masters, 6-1, 6-3, and the in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Paris Masters, 7-5, 6-4. The Norwegian, however, was victorious in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Miami Masters, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Djokovic has a positive head-to-head ratio with both of the possible rivals. He has defeated Zverev seven times in 11 matches played, and has bested Ruud in all four of their encounters.

