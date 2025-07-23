Moments after Stefanos Tsitsipas' apology admission to father, girlfriend Paula Badosa shares cryptic reaction about role of tennis parents

Paula Badosa recently reacted with a cryptic message to a &quot;note to parents&quot; from Roger Federer's former coach, Ivan Ljubicic. The Croatian shared the 'note' in the aftermath of Jannik Sinner's win over Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. However, Badosa's reaction came shortly after boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas spoke up about apologizing to his father Apostolos last year.Speaking to SDNA, Tsitsipas recently revisited his heated exchange with Apostolos during his shocking opening-round loss to Kei Nishikori at the 2024 Canadian Open. The Greek took shots at his father after the conclusion of the contest as well, and he subsequently announced that Apostolos wouldn't serve as his coach anymore.&quot;We discussed it, from my side I had to apologize because it was a big mistake on my part. We have found a new line of communication and a way to talk to each other, so that such things don't happen again and such tensions don't arise again,&quot; Tsitsipas told SDNA.Previously, on Monday, July 14, a day after Jannik Sinner dethroned Carlos Alcaraz to become the new men's singles champion at SW19, Ivan Ljubicic took to X (formerly Twitter) and urged parents &quot;to build independent, responsible, strong human beings&quot;. The former ATP No. 3, who coached the legendary Roger Federer from 2016 to 2022, wrote:&quot;Following last night, second note to parents: your role is CRUCIAL. Your responsibility is to build independent,responsible, strong human beings. Let the professionals do their job, make sure they have all they need. I promise that this is the best formula.&quot;Not long after Stefanos Tsitsipas' SDNA interview was published, WTA star Paula Badosa appreciated Ljubicic's post.&quot;Soooo good 👏&quot;While Paula Badosa didn't name boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas in her reaction to Ljubicic's post, it's worth noting that the Greek's parents, particularly father and ex-coach Apostolos, have come under fire in the past for seemingly being overbearing towards their son.Reports of Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas' breakup surfaced after disappointing Wimbledon 2025 campaigns; Pair no longer in running for US Open mixed doublesPaula Badosa in action at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)At the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, former ATP No. 3 and two-time Major finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas' campaign collapsed in the very first round of matches. The Greek, the No. 24 seed in the men's singles main draw, decided to retire mid-match when trailing qualifier Valentin Royer by two sets. In the aftermath of Tsitsipas' retirement, his coach Goran Ivanisevic tore into him citing his lack of preparedness.Meanwhile, Paula Badosa suffered a first-round shock of her own at SW19, as she was ousted from the grass Major by home hope Katie Boulter. The Spaniard subsequently withdrew from this year's WTA 1000 event of the National Bank Open to focus on her recovery from a persistent back problem.Soon after Badosa and Tsitsipas' respective Wimbledon exits, reports surfaced suggesting that the couple has once again decided to go separate ways. The Spaniard and the Greek split briefly last year, but later patched up. They were set to feature as one of the high-profile pairings in the revamped mixed doubles category at the 2025 US Open. However, they recently withdrew, raising further questions surrounding the status of their relationship.