Stressing that Novak Djokovic had every right to be upset following the much-talked-about on-court incident in Rome, Monica Puig declared that she herself would've never done what Cameron Norrie did. She also added that the Serb raised his level after being hit.

During the course of a round of 16 clash at the 2023 Italian Open, Norrie directed a high overhead at the net straight at Djokovic's feet just as the Serb turned his back on him knowing that there was no way he could win the point.

An on-court stare was followed by an elaborate explanation during the press conference as the 22-time Grand Slam champion sought to state his case - one that Monica Puig backed wholeheartedly during a discussion on the subject.

"Obviously, that just made Djokovic go that extra level of fire and say 'hey, your'e not going to screw with me here on the court, I'm the boss, I'm in charge, and I'm going to show you," the Peurto Rican stated on the Tennis Channel.

Puig also stressed that she herself would never have hit an opponent following an overhead especially considering that Norrie had the whole court to aim at while directing his winning hit.

"If it were me, I woudn't go about hitting my opponent with an overhead. It's been discussed, he had the whole court," she asserted.

Novak Djokovic dwelt at length on all that had transpired during the sometimes fiery encounter with Cameron Norrie after the match.

"Frankly, you can always see where the player is positioned on court" - Novak Djokovic gets candid in post-match press conference

Novak Djokovic's fluent 6-3, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie, which has set him up for an Italian Open quarter-final against Holger Rune was marred by on-court incidents.

During the post-match press conference, Djokovic made it clear that a player can always see where the other is positioned on the court before hinting that the Briton had enough time to decide where to hit the "super slow" overhead ball close to the net.

"I did watch the replay when he hit me. Maybe you could say that he did not hit me deliberately, I don't know if he saw me, but frankly you can always see where the player in positioned on the court. And the ball was super slow and close to the net. I just turned around because the point was over for me," said the 35-year-old.

Novak Djokovic also put things into perspective by revealing that Norrie did a lot on court, which he did not consider to be "fair play."

"He is allowed to take a medical time-out. He is allowed to hit a player. He is allowed to say 'come on' in the face more or less every single point from the first game, but those are the things that we players know in the locker room that it's not fair play," the defending champion said.

Novak Djokovic is seeking his 39th Masters title after disappointing early exits in Monte-Carlo and Banja Luka followed by a withdrawal from the Madrid Masters.

