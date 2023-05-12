Monica Puig celebrated six months of marriage to her husband Nathan Rakitt with a heartwarming post on social media on Friday, May 12. The former tennis star and Olympic gold medalist shared a cute picture of her husband looking forward to their first anniversary.

Monica Puig, 29, is the first and only Puerto Rican to win an Olympic gold in any sport. Nathan Rakitt, 28, is also a former tennis player, who competed for Georgia Tech in college. The couple met through mutual friends in the tennis world and got engaged in October 2021, following which they got married late last year.

Puig posted a photo of herself and Rakitt alongside their wedding cake on her Instagram story on Friday, adding:

“6 months of marriage means…6 months to go before we eat this delicious cake again!!! Until then I’ll keep staring at it in our freezer.”

Monica Puig's Instagram story

Puig and Rakitt tied the knot on November 11, 2022, at the Caribe Hilton Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puig wore a stunning white gown by Harry Robles that featured beading and fringes inspired by the ocean waves and the sand. Rakitt, meanwhile, wore a classic black tuxedo.

Monica Puig reveals feeling "unsafe" after witnessing robbery horror

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Earlier last month, Monica Puig and Nathan Rakitt had a scary encounter with two robbers at a phone store, especially after the Puerto Rican thought one of them had a gun in his backpack and feared for their lives.

Describing the incident on social media, Puig wrote that she and Rakitt saw two men walk into a phone store and grab all the demo iPhones in the back. One of them had a backpack facing his front, which made Puig panic. Thankfully, nothing untoward came to pass for the couple, or for anyone else in the store.

"So... about an hour ago, Nathan and I saw a robbery happen at a phone store. Two guys walked in, ignored everyone and went to the back of the store and started grabbing all the demo iPhones in the back of the store and stuffing them in their pockets. One of them had a backpack facing his front and I instantly thought the worst. Thankfully, nobody moved or did anything while the men were walking out." Puig wrote.

"But with everything going on in the world nowadays, I have never felt so unsafe. Counting my blessings for sure and thankful that it was a quick incident but, in my 29 years of life... I'm scared of the future and living in this unknown... when will someone finally take action and we can feel safe to be outside or sending our kids to school? These are crazy times we're living in. Always be on the look out and always be aware of your surroundings." Puig wrote.

Monica Puig's Instagram story

The couple lives in Chicago, Illinois, where gun violence is rampant. She advised her followers to always be on the lookout and aware of their surroundings.

Poll : 0 votes