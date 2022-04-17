Monte Carlo Masters 2022 final, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The Monte-Carlo Masters has reached its climax with the men's singles final about to take place on Sunday. Reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is one win away from becoming only the sixth player in the Open Era to defend his title in Monte-Carlo.

Standing between him and the trophy is 22-year-old Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who has been the tournament's surprise package. The Spaniard produced a major upset by beating World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the second round and also got the better of Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals. He beat former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals to reach his first Masters 1000 final.

ATP Tour @atptour



Davidovich Fokina takes out Dimitrov 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 to advance to the final in Monte-Carlo!



@ROLEXMCMASTERS | #RolexMCMasters The dream run continues for @alexdavidovich1 ! 🤩Davidovich Fokina takes out Dimitrov 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 to advance to the final in Monte-Carlo! The dream run continues for @alexdavidovich1! 🤩Davidovich Fokina takes out Dimitrov 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 to advance to the final in Monte-Carlo!@ROLEXMCMASTERS | #RolexMCMasters https://t.co/JcjoTm3kew

Tsitsipas has had to grind out a victory on a few occasions this week, most notably in his quarterfinal against Diego Schwartzman. The Greek won the opening set and was serving for the match in the second. However, the Argentinian fought back and took the set in a tie-break. Schwartzman raced to a 4-0 lead in the decider before the World No. 5 won six straight games to reach the semifinals.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Tsitsipas rushes in the final!



Back-to-back Monte-Carlo final for Stefanos who dominates Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-2 in 1h15 Tsitsipas rushes in the final! Back-to-back Monte-Carlo final for Stefanos who dominates Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-2 in 1h15 https://t.co/vpSnarHld2

The Greek, however, has had it easy compared to Davidovich Fokina, who has played three sets in three out of his five matches so far.

Both players have looked in good form throughout the week and the final promises to be an exciting affair.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina match schedule

The men's singles final at the Monte-Carlo Masters between Tsitsipas and Davidovich Fokina will be the second and final match of the day. The match will be played after the men's doubles final and is scheduled to start not before 2:30 pm local time.

Match timing: Not before 8:30 am ET, 12: 30 pm GMT, 6 pm IST

Date: April 17 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The match will be broadcast on Tennis Channel

UK: The match will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN.

India: Indian viewers can catch the final on Voot.

Australia: Viewers in Australia can watch the final on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala