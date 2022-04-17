Monte-Carlo Masters 2022, today's results, scores, winners, and recap: Stefanos Tsitsipas to take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final | Day 7

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reached his first Masters 1000 final at Monte-Carlo on Saturday. The Spaniard beat Grigor Dimitrov in three sets.

The second semifinal between Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas was highly anticipated but turned out to be a one-sided affair as the latter won in straight sets to keep his title defense hopes alive.

In the men's doubles event, top seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury reached the final after surviving a scare from Rohan Bopanna and Jamie Murray. The duo will take on sixth seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, who beat Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer in the other semifinal.

Here are the results from Day 7 of the Monte-Carlo Masters:

Davidovich Fokina overcomes resilient Dimitrov to reach maiden Masters 1000 final

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina put in a fine display to beat Grigor Dimitrov and reach the final in Monte-Carlo. The Spaniard broke in the third game of the opening set and won it 6-4. Having lost his serve early on in the second, the Spaniard broke Dimitrov twice in a row and found himself serving for the match at 5-4. However, Dimitrov fought back to take the set into a tie-break, which he won 7-2.

The Bulgarian was a break up in the final set but Davidovich Fokina responded brilliantly by winning six of the last seven games of the match to reach his maiden Masters 1000 final.

Tsitsipas makes easy work of Zverev to reach second straight final at Monte-Carlo

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Alexander Zverev in straight sets

Reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas kept his title defense hopes alive with a comprehensive win over Alexander Zverev. Both players secured two breaks of serve in the opening set before the Greek broke for a third time to take it 6-4.

The second set saw the pair hold serve for the first five games, with the Greek leading 3-2. The 23-year-old then took charge to win the next three games and book his place in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 Day 7 results at a glance

Men's singles (semifinals)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. (2) Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-2

Men's doubles (semifinals):

(1) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury def. Jamie Murray / Rohan Bopanna 3-6, 7-6(4), 11-9

(6) Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah def. (8) Marcelo Arevalo / Jean-Julien Rojer 7-5, 6-3

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala