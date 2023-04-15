Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Final, Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on sixth seed Holger Rune in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Rublev received a bye to the second round of the Masters 1000 event and beat Jaume Munar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. He then beat Karen Khachanov 7-6(4), 6-2 to book his place in the quarterfinals.
Here, the Russian defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 7-6(5) to set up a semifinal clash against Taylor Fritz. Fritz won the opening set 7-5 but Rublev bounced back to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-3 and reach his third Masters 1000 final.
Rune started his campaign in Monte-Carlo by beating Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-4 and was then supposed to face Matteo Berrettini. However, the Italian withdrew from the match due to an oblique muscle injury, thus giving the Dane a walkover to the quarterfinals.
Here, he beat third seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash against Jannik Sinner. The Italian won the opening set 6-1 but Rune fought back and won the next two sets 7-5, 7-5 to reach his second Masters 1000 final.
Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune match schedule
The Monte-Carlo Masters title clash between Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune will be the second and last match on Sunday. It will take place at the Monte-Carlo Country Club's biggest court, Court Rainier III, and will start no sooner than 2:30 pm local time.
Date: April 16, 2023.
Time: 2:30 pm local time, 8:00 am ET, 12:30 pm GMT and 6:00 pm IST.
Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune streaming details
Viewers from the following countries can watch the final live on their respective channels and sites:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia
beIN SPORTS - Middle East
beIN SPORTS - Singapore
beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore
Canal+ - Vietnam
CCTV - China
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France
PCCW - Hong Kong
NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan
OTE - Greece
Sky Deutschland - Germany
Sky Italia - Italy
Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain
Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece
Polsat - Poland
ESPN International Latam - Latin America
Supersport Africa - Africa
Ssport - Turkey
Sky NZ - New Zealand
TSN - Canada
Sony Liv - India
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.