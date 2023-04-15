Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Final, Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on sixth seed Holger Rune in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Rublev received a bye to the second round of the Masters 1000 event and beat Jaume Munar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. He then beat Karen Khachanov 7-6(4), 6-2 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the Russian defeated Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 7-6(5) to set up a semifinal clash against Taylor Fritz. Fritz won the opening set 7-5 but Rublev bounced back to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-3 and reach his third Masters 1000 final.

Rune started his campaign in Monte-Carlo by beating Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-4 and was then supposed to face Matteo Berrettini. However, the Italian withdrew from the match due to an oblique muscle injury, thus giving the Dane a walkover to the quarterfinals.

Here, he beat third seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash against Jannik Sinner. The Italian won the opening set 6-1 but Rune fought back and won the next two sets 7-5, 7-5 to reach his second Masters 1000 final.

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune match schedule

The Monte-Carlo Masters title clash between Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune will be the second and last match on Sunday. It will take place at the Monte-Carlo Country Club's biggest court, Court Rainier III, and will start no sooner than 2:30 pm local time.

Date: April 16, 2023.

Time: 2:30 pm local time, 8:00 am ET, 12:30 pm GMT and 6:00 pm IST.

Andrey Rublev vs Holger Rune streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the final live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS - Singapore

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore

Canal+ - Vietnam

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France

PCCW - Hong Kong

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan

OTE - Greece

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Polsat - Poland

ESPN International Latam - Latin America

Supersport Africa - Africa

Ssport - Turkey

Sky NZ - New Zealand

TSN - Canada

Sony Liv - India

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes