Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 prize money breakdown: How much did 2023 champion Andrey Rublev and runner-up Holger Rune earn?

The Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 men's singles came to an end with fifth seed Andrey Rublev winning the tournament by beating sixth seed Holger Rune in the final.

Rune started the match strongly and won the opening set 7-5 on Sunday, April 16. However, Rublev roared back in in the second set and won it 6-2 to force the title clash into a decider. Rune regained momentum in the final set and cruised to a 4-1 lead before suffering cramps.

The Dane did not look at his best physically and Rublev made the most out of the situation by winning the third set 7-5 to claim his maiden Masters 1000 title. This was also his 13th career singles title.

Andrey Rublev's exploits in Monte-Carlo will fetch him prize money of €892,590 while runner-up Holger Rune will earn €487,420. The two losing semifinalists, namely Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner, will each pocket €266,530.

Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Lorenzo Musetti were all eliminated in the quarterfinals. They will each get €145,380 while the players who were ousted in the Round of 16 will each pocket €77,760.

The competitors who were knocked out in the second round will each be paid €41,700. Meanwhile, those who were eliminated in the first round will each earn €23,100.

Players who failed to reach the main draw of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 will also receive some prize money. The ones who reached the second qualifying round will each get paid €11,830 while those who just competed in the qualifiers will each pocket €6,200.

Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek won the men's doubles title at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek with their winner's trophies in Monte-Carlo

Fifth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek won the men's doubles title in Monte-Carlo. They beat the unseeded pair of Romain Arneodo and Sam Weissborn 6-0, 4-6 [14-12].

Dodig and Krajicek will receive prize money of €282,870 for winning the Masters 1000 tournament while Arneodo and Weissborn will earn €152,410. The pairs who lost in the semifinals will each pocket €81,140 while those who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will each receive €41,140.

The teams who were knocked out in the second round of the men's doubles at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 will each earn €21,980. Those who were ousted in the first round of the tournament will each be paid €11,830.

