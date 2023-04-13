Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 6

Day 6 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 will take place on Friday, April 14, with the men's singles quarterfinals being played.

We've already seen some big upsets in the tournament, with Novak Djokovic suffering a third-round exit at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti. The Italian registered the biggest win of his fledgling career and will next face seventh seed Jannik Sinner, who saved a match point in his Round of 16 clash against Hubert Hurkacz.

Reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to get one step closer in completing a hat-trick of titles in Monte-Carlo as he squares off against eighth seed Taylor Fritz, who is in the quarterfinals of the clay-court tournament for the second straight year. Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on Jan-Lennard Struff, who eliminated fourth seed Casper Ruud in the third round.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Schedule for Day 6 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Court Rainier III

Starting at 11 am local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Jan-Lennard Struff

followed by: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (8) Taylor Fritz

followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev / (13) Alexander Zverev vs (6) Holger Rune

followed by: (7) Jannik Sinner vs (16) Lorenzo Musetti

Where to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel / TC Plus - USA

Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS - Singapore

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France

PCCW - Hong Kong

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan

OTE - Greece

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Polsat - Poland

ESPN International Latam - Latin America

Supersport Africa - Africa

Ssport - Turkey

Sky NZ - New Zealand

TSN - Canada

Viacom18 - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 - Match timings

All of the men's singles quarterfinals will be held on Court Rainier III and the first match will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Start Time USA April 14 5 am ET Canada April 14 5 am ET UK April 14 9 am GMT India April 14 2: 30 pm IST

