Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 6

Day 6 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 will take place on Friday, April 14, with the men's singles quarterfinals being played.
We've already seen some big upsets in the tournament, with Novak Djokovic suffering a third-round exit at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti. The Italian registered the biggest win of his fledgling career and will next face seventh seed Jannik Sinner, who saved a match point in his Round of 16 clash against Hubert Hurkacz.
Reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to get one step closer in completing a hat-trick of titles in Monte-Carlo as he squares off against eighth seed Taylor Fritz, who is in the quarterfinals of the clay-court tournament for the second straight year. Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on Jan-Lennard Struff, who eliminated fourth seed Casper Ruud in the third round.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Schedule for Day 6 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023
Court Rainier III
Starting at 11 am local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Jan-Lennard Struff
followed by: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (8) Taylor Fritz
followed by: (3) Daniil Medvedev / (13) Alexander Zverev vs (6) Holger Rune
followed by: (7) Jannik Sinner vs (16) Lorenzo Musetti
Where to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 live on their respective channels and sites:
Tennis Channel / TC Plus - USA
Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia
beIN SPORTS - Middle East
beIN SPORTS - Singapore
beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore
CCTV - China
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France
PCCW - Hong Kong
NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan
OTE - Greece
Sky Deutschland - Germany
Sky Italia - Italy
Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain
Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece
Polsat - Poland
ESPN International Latam - Latin America
Supersport Africa - Africa
Ssport - Turkey
Sky NZ - New Zealand
TSN - Canada
Viacom18 - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 - Match timings
All of the men's singles quarterfinals will be held on Court Rainier III and the first match will commence at 11 am local time.