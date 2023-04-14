Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 7

The Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 is gradually reaching its closing stages, with the semi-finals taking place on Day 7 of the tournament on Saturday, April 15.
Seventh seed Jannik Sinner's wonderful run continued as he reached his third successive semifinal at a Masters 1000 tournament by beating compatriot Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2. The Italian will next take on sixth seed Holger Rune, who beat third seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Fifth seed Andrey Rublev reached his second semifinal in Monte-Carlo by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 7-6(5). The Russian will face eighth seed Taylor Fritz, who reached the final four of a Masters 1000 tournament on clay for the first time in his career by beating two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4.
With two exciting matchups ahead, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023.
Schedule for Day 7 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023
Court Rainier III
Starting at 11:00 am local time: Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz vs Romain Arneodo / Sam Weissborn
Not before 1: 30 pm local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (8) Taylor Fritz
Not before 3:30 pm local time: (6) Holger Rune vs (7) Jannik Sinner
Followed by: Fabrice Martin / Andreas Mies vs (5) Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek
You can find the full schedule for Day 7 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 here.
Where to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Monte-Carlo 2023 live on their respective channels and sites:
Tennis Channel / TC Plus - USA
Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia
beIN SPORTS - Middle East
beIN SPORTS - Singapore
beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore
CCTV - China
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France
PCCW - Hong Kong
NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan
OTE - Greece
Sky Deutschland - Germany
Sky Italia - Italy
Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain
Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece
Polsat - Poland
ESPN International Latam - Latin America
Supersport Africa - Africa
Ssport - Turkey
Sky NZ - New Zealand
TSN - Canada
Viacom18 - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 - Match timings
Both men's singles semifinals will be held on Court Rainier III and the first match will commence at 11 am local time.