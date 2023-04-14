Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 7

The Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 is gradually reaching its closing stages, with the semi-finals taking place on Day 7 of the tournament on Saturday, April 15.

Seventh seed Jannik Sinner's wonderful run continued as he reached his third successive semifinal at a Masters 1000 tournament by beating compatriot Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2. The Italian will next take on sixth seed Holger Rune, who beat third seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev reached his second semifinal in Monte-Carlo by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 7-6(5). The Russian will face eighth seed Taylor Fritz, who reached the final four of a Masters 1000 tournament on clay for the first time in his career by beating two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4.

With two exciting matchups ahead, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023.

Schedule for Day 6 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Court Rainier III

Starting at 11:00 am local time: Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz vs Romain Arneodo / Sam Weissborn

Not before 1: 30 pm local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (8) Taylor Fritz

Not before 3:30 pm local time: (6) Holger Rune vs (7) Jannik Sinner

Followed by: Fabrice Martin / Andreas Mies vs (5) Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek

You can find the full schedule for Day 7 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 here.

Where to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Monte-Carlo 2023 live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel / TC Plus - USA

Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS - Singapore

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France

PCCW - Hong Kong

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan

OTE - Greece

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Polsat - Poland

ESPN International Latam - Latin America

Supersport Africa - Africa

Ssport - Turkey

Sky NZ - New Zealand

TSN - Canada

Viacom18 - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 - Match timings

Both men's singles semifinals will be held on Court Rainier III and the first match will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Start Time USA April 14 5 am ET Canada April 14 5 am ET UK April 14 9 am GMT India April 14 2: 30 pm IST

