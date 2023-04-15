Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 8

The last day of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 will take place on Sunday, April 16. The day will start with the men's doubles final between fifth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek vs Romain Arneodo and Sam Weissborn.
However, the main attraction will be the men's singles final between Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune. Both players won their respective semifinals after losing the opening set, with Rublev beating Taylor Fritz 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 while Rune beat Jannik Sinner 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.
The two players will lock horns for the third time, with their head-to-head tied at 1-1. The last time they met was in the fourth round of the Australian Open, with Rublev winning a thriller 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9).
Victory for the Russian will see him win his very first Masters 1000 title and become the first player from his country to triumph in Monte-Carlo. Rune will clinch his second Masters 1000 triumph, having won the Paris Masters last season.
Schedule for Day 8 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023
Court Rainier III
Starting at 12 noon local time: (5) Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek vs Romain Arneodo / Sam Weissborn.
Not before 2:30 pm local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (6) Holger Rune
Where to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 live on their respective channels and sites:
Tennis Channel / TC Plus - USA
Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia
beIN SPORTS - Middle East
beIN SPORTS - Singapore
beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore
CCTV - China
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France
PCCW - Hong Kong
NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan
OTE - Greece
Sky Deutschland - Germany
Sky Italia - Italy
Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain
Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece
Polsat - Poland
ESPN International Latam - Latin America
Supersport Africa - Africa
Ssport - Turkey
Sky NZ - New Zealand
TSN - Canada
Viacom18 - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 - Match timings
Both men's singles semifinals will be held on Court Rainier III and the first match will commence at 12 pm local time.