Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 8

The last day of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 will take place on Sunday, April 16. The day will start with the men's doubles final between fifth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek vs Romain Arneodo and Sam Weissborn.

However, the main attraction will be the men's singles final between Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune. Both players won their respective semifinals after losing the opening set, with Rublev beating Taylor Fritz 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 while Rune beat Jannik Sinner 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.

The two players will lock horns for the third time, with their head-to-head tied at 1-1. The last time they met was in the fourth round of the Australian Open, with Rublev winning a thriller 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9).

Victory for the Russian will see him win his very first Masters 1000 title and become the first player from his country to triumph in Monte-Carlo. Rune will clinch his second Masters 1000 triumph, having won the Paris Masters last season.

Schedule for Day 8 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Court Rainier III

Starting at 12 noon local time: (5) Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek vs Romain Arneodo / Sam Weissborn.

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (6) Holger Rune

Where to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel / TC Plus - USA

Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS - Singapore

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France

PCCW - Hong Kong

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan

OTE - Greece

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Polsat - Poland

ESPN International Latam - Latin America

Supersport Africa - Africa

Ssport - Turkey

Sky NZ - New Zealand

TSN - Canada

Viacom18 - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 - Match timings

Both men's singles semifinals will be held on Court Rainier III and the first match will commence at 12 pm local time.

Country Date Start Time USA April 16 6 am ET Canada April 16 6 am ET UK April 16 10 am GMT India April 16 10: 30 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes