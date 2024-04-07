Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Aclaraz lead a jam-packed field at this year’s Monte-Carlo Masters — which kicked off with main draw action on Sunday (April 7).
While all top seeds have been handed early byes, there are plenty of early match-ups to look forward to. The likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger Aliassime and Karen Khachanov feature among the names looking to make their impact.
While Dimitrov opens his campaign against qualifier, Valentin Vacherot, so does Auger Aliassime who will take on Luca Nardi in his first match.
Tsitsipas and Khachanov, meanwhile, have been handed slightly more difficult opening matches against the seasoned duo of Lajlo Djere and Cameron Norrie respectively.
With plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to, here's the full schedule for Day 2 of the Monte-Carlo Masters:
Schedule for Day 2 of the Monte-Carlo Masters
Court Rainier III
Starting at 11 am local time: Felix Auger Aliassime vs (Q) Luca Nardi
Followed by: (Q) Valentin Vacherot vs (9) Grigor Dimitrov
Followed by: Laslo Djere vs (12) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Followed by: (15) Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie
Court des Princes
Starting at 11 am local time: Dan Evans vs Sebastian Ofner
Followed by: Matteo Arnaldi vs (Q) Sumit Nagal
Followed by: Arthur Fills vs Adrian Mannarino
Followed by: (14) Ugo Humbert vs Federico Coria
Court 2
Starting at 11 am local time:
Followed by: Corentin Moutet vs Alexei Popyrin
Followed by: H Ny/J Zielinski vs (7) W. Koolhof N. Mektic
Followed by: Roman Safiullin Vs (Q) Jaume Munar
Followed by: J Sinner/L Sonego (WC) Vs S Gille/J Vliege
Where to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2024
Fans watching in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the tournament's 2024 edition on the following channels:
USA: Tennis Channel
UK: Amazon Prime
Australia: beIN SPORTS
Canada: TSN
India: Sony Liv
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 - Match timings
The day session on Day 2 of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters kicks off at 11 am local time on the Court Rainier III and all other major courts. Match timings for those watching from the US, UK, Canada, and India are as follows: