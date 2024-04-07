Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Aclaraz lead a jam-packed field at this year’s Monte-Carlo Masters — which kicked off with main draw action on Sunday (April 7).

While all top seeds have been handed early byes, there are plenty of early match-ups to look forward to. The likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger Aliassime and Karen Khachanov feature among the names looking to make their impact.

While Dimitrov opens his campaign against qualifier, Valentin Vacherot, so does Auger Aliassime who will take on Luca Nardi in his first match.

Tsitsipas and Khachanov, meanwhile, have been handed slightly more difficult opening matches against the seasoned duo of Lajlo Djere and Cameron Norrie respectively.

With plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to, here's the full schedule for Day 2 of the Monte-Carlo Masters:

Schedule for Day 2 of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Felix Auger Aliassime will open play on the central Court Rainier III.

Court Rainier III

Starting at 11 am local time: Felix Auger Aliassime vs (Q) Luca Nardi

Followed by: (Q) Valentin Vacherot vs (9) Grigor Dimitrov

Followed by: Laslo Djere vs (12) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Followed by: (15) Karen Khachanov vs Cameron Norrie

Court des Princes

Starting at 11 am local time: Dan Evans vs Sebastian Ofner

Followed by: Matteo Arnaldi vs (Q) Sumit Nagal

Followed by: Arthur Fills vs Adrian Mannarino

Followed by: (14) Ugo Humbert vs Federico Coria

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time:

Followed by: Corentin Moutet vs Alexei Popyrin

Followed by: H Ny/J Zielinski vs (7) W. Koolhof N. Mektic

Followed by: Roman Safiullin Vs (Q) Jaume Munar

Followed by: J Sinner/L Sonego (WC) Vs S Gille/J Vliege

Where to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Fans watching in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the tournament's 2024 edition on the following channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN SPORTS

Canada: TSN

India: Sony Liv

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 - Match timings

Two-time former Monte-Carlo Master champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will also be in action.

The day session on Day 2 of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters kicks off at 11 am local time on the Court Rainier III and all other major courts. Match timings for those watching from the US, UK, Canada, and India are as follows:

Country Start Time USA/Canada April 8, 2024, 3 am ET UK April 8, 2024, 9 am GMT Indian April 8, 2024, 2.30 pm IST